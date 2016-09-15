Headline News

Palgrave’s Terry Fox Run will be Sept. 18

September 15, 2016   ·   0 Comments

The spirit of Terry Fox will be evident in Palgrave Sept. 18.
The Rotary Club of Palgrave will once again be sponsoring the local Terry Fox Run at Stationlands Park on Brawton Drive at Regional Road 50.
The event will start at 9 a.m. There will be a free breakfast (starting at 8 a.m.) served by the Rotarians. Participants will have the opportunity to run, walk or bike for up to 10 kilometres along the Caledon trail. The Palgrave firefighters and the OPP will be there to assist as well.
Donations and pledges can be made on-line at www.terryfox.org/Run (run site #2164). Pledge sheets are also available at various stores and locations in the Palgrave, Caledon East and surrounding areas. Participants are asked to bring their pledge sheets (including on-line ones) to the event. Registration will start at 8 a.m.
These runs are held throughout the world every September in honour of Terry Fox.
He was an active teenager involved in many sports, but at 18, he was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma (bone cancer) and forced to have his right leg amputated 15 centimetres above the knee in 1977.
While in hospital, he got the idea to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research.
His Marathon of Hope in 1980 attracted little attention at first, but the whole country was captivated by the time he reached Toronto.
Sept. 1, after 143 days and 5,373 kilometres, he was forced to stop running outside of Thunder Bay because cancer had appeared in his lungs. He died June 28, 1981 at the age 22.
For more information on the run in Palgrave, contact run coordinator Gordon Reid at 905-583-0144 or by email to gordonlreid@rogers.com
Palgrave participants raised $8,307 last year, an important part of the $10.6 million dollars raised across Ontario. Since 2000, the community has raised $129,263 for the Terry Fox Foundation for cancer research.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Palgrave’s Terry Fox Run will be Sept. 18

The spirit of Terry Fox will be evident in Palgrave Sept. 18. The Rotary Club of Palgrave will once again be sponsoring the local Terry ...

Learn what Town looks for when hiring

Caledon Human Resources representative Rebecca Carvalho will present an overview of what the Town’s hiring managers look for during the interview process. The session will ...

Kinsmen organize 36th Bolton Terry Fox Run

The 36th annual Terry Fox Run will once again be held in Bolton Sept. 18. The Kinsmen Club of Bolton has been busy getting everything ...

Belfountain Salamander Festival Sept. 24

The Belfountain Salamander Festival celebrates 20 years this month. It will be Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belfountain Conservation Area. Hosted ...

Forest health workshop coming Sept. 17

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will be holding a forest health workshop Sept. 17. It will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CVC’s Forestry ...

Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk in Snell Park

There will be a Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk Sept. 28 in Snell Park. It will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at Snell Park at 1 ...

Fall maintenance going on at CCRW

For the first half of September, maintenance projects will temporarily impact facility use at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. The aquatics ...

Community Events

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 Come and learn more about Bethell Hospice’s volunteer program and how you can get involved. The session will run from 2 to ...