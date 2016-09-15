Palgrave’s Terry Fox Run will be Sept. 18

September 15, 2016 · 0 Comments
The spirit of Terry Fox will be evident in Palgrave Sept. 18.
The Rotary Club of Palgrave will once again be sponsoring the local Terry Fox Run at Stationlands Park on Brawton Drive at Regional Road 50.
The event will start at 9 a.m. There will be a free breakfast (starting at 8 a.m.) served by the Rotarians. Participants will have the opportunity to run, walk or bike for up to 10 kilometres along the Caledon trail. The Palgrave firefighters and the OPP will be there to assist as well.
Donations and pledges can be made on-line at www.terryfox.org/Run (run site #2164). Pledge sheets are also available at various stores and locations in the Palgrave, Caledon East and surrounding areas. Participants are asked to bring their pledge sheets (including on-line ones) to the event. Registration will start at 8 a.m.
These runs are held throughout the world every September in honour of Terry Fox.
He was an active teenager involved in many sports, but at 18, he was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma (bone cancer) and forced to have his right leg amputated 15 centimetres above the knee in 1977.
While in hospital, he got the idea to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research.
His Marathon of Hope in 1980 attracted little attention at first, but the whole country was captivated by the time he reached Toronto.
Sept. 1, after 143 days and 5,373 kilometres, he was forced to stop running outside of Thunder Bay because cancer had appeared in his lungs. He died June 28, 1981 at the age 22.
For more information on the run in Palgrave, contact run coordinator Gordon Reid at 905-583-0144 or by email to gordonlreid@rogers.com
Palgrave participants raised $8,307 last year, an important part of the $10.6 million dollars raised across Ontario. Since 2000, the community has raised $129,263 for the Terry Fox Foundation for cancer research.
