Enthused crowd out for annual open house at Brampton Flight Centre
September 14, 2016 ·
0 Comments
Colin Russell, 2, of Brampton got to ride on this fun amusement that was set up Sunday. Brampton Flight Centre was a busy place as crowds were out for the annual open house and fly-in, hosted by Brampton Flying Club and the Great War Flying Museum.
People attending the open house were able to try their skill at 737 800 NG simulator. Olga Broun of Richmond Hill watched as her son David, 9, worked the controls.
Photos by Bill Rea
Sergey Kislyuk of Georgetown was showing off this Gyro Plane which he’s owned for four years. He said it could fly from the Flight Centre to Ottawa in about three hours.
Aircraft from the Great War Flying Museum flew over the field in a Missing-Man formation, commemorating recent deaths of Brampton Flying Club members George Neal and Richard Pulley.
The Great War Flying Museum, with help from Canadian Military Heritage Society put on a re-enactment of the 1918 battle in which Manfred von Richthofen was killed. There is controversy about what happened to the Red Baron. Some believe he was shot down by Canadian Roy Brown (portrayed here by Neil Anderson) while the Baron, in his Fokker Dr.1 (Ejler Sorensen) was chasing Brown’s friend Wop May (Ryan Edge). But others think he was shot down by Australian troops firing from the ground. They were portrayed here by Terry Lubka and John Hykel of the Heritage Society.
There was face painting provided by Clowns at Party California. Jillian Dixon-Jenkins, 7, from Erin was giving her approval to the work of Doodlebug.
The afternoon included lots of musical entertainment from Now and Then, including Jay Olesen, Brian Roach, Ray Thaw and Mike Noone.