Uncategorized

Enthused crowd out for annual open house at Brampton Flight Centre

September 14, 2016   ·   0 Comments

Colin Russell, 2, of Brampton got to ride on this fun amusement that was set up Sunday. Brampton Flight Centre was a busy place as crowds were out for the annual open house and fly-in, hosted by Brampton Flying Club and the Great War Flying Museum.
Colin Russell, 2, of Brampton got to ride on this fun amusement that was set up Sunday. Brampton Flight Centre was a busy place as crowds were out for the annual open house and fly-in, hosted by Brampton Flying Club and the Great War Flying Museum.

Colin Russell, 2, of Brampton got to ride on this fun amusement that was set up Sunday. Brampton Flight Centre was a busy place as crowds were out for the annual open house and fly-in, hosted by Brampton Flying Club and the Great War Flying Museum.

People attending the open house were able to try their skill at 737 800 NG simulator. Olga Broun of Richmond Hill watched as her son David, 9, worked the controls. Photos by Bill Rea

People attending the open house were able to try their skill at 737 800 NG simulator. Olga Broun of Richmond Hill watched as her son David, 9, worked the controls.
Photos by Bill Rea

Sergey Kislyuk of Georgetown was showing off this Gyro Plane which he’s owned for four years. He said it could fly from the Flight Centre to Ottawa in about three hours.

Sergey Kislyuk of Georgetown was showing off this Gyro Plane which he’s owned for four years. He said it could fly from the Flight Centre to Ottawa in about three hours.

Aircraft from the Great War Flying Museum flew over the field in a Missing-Man formation, commemorating recent deaths of Brampton Flying Club members George Neal and Richard Pulley.

Aircraft from the Great War Flying Museum flew over the field in a Missing-Man formation, commemorating recent deaths of Brampton Flying Club members George Neal and Richard Pulley.

The Great War Flying Museum, with help from Canadian Military Heritage Society put on a re-enactment of the 1918 battle in which Manfred von Richthofen was killed. There is controversy about what happened to the Red Baron. Some believe he was shot down by Canadian Roy Brown (portrayed here by Neil Anderson) while the Baron, in his Fokker Dr.1 (Ejler Sorensen) was chasing Brown’s friend Wop May (Ryan Edge). But others think he was shot down by Australian troops firing from the ground. They were portrayed here by Terry Lubka and John Hykel of the Heritage Society.

The Great War Flying Museum, with help from Canadian Military Heritage Society put on a re-enactment of the 1918 battle in which Manfred von Richthofen was killed. There is controversy about what happened to the Red Baron. Some believe he was shot down by Canadian Roy Brown (portrayed here by Neil Anderson) while the Baron, in his Fokker Dr.1 (Ejler Sorensen) was chasing Brown’s friend Wop May (Ryan Edge). But others think he was shot down by Australian troops firing from the ground. They were portrayed here by Terry Lubka and John Hykel of the Heritage Society.

37-bfc ground - 5.5

There was face painting provided by Clowns at Party California. Jillian Dixon-Jenkins, 7, from Erin was giving her approval to the work of Doodlebug.

There was face painting provided by Clowns at Party California. Jillian Dixon-Jenkins, 7, from Erin was giving her approval to the work of Doodlebug.

The afternoon included lots of musical entertainment from Now and Then, including Jay Olesen, Brian Roach, Ray Thaw and Mike Noone.

The afternoon included lots of musical entertainment from Now and Then, including Jay Olesen, Brian Roach, Ray Thaw and Mike Noone.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Learn what Town looks for when hiring

Caledon Human Resources representative Rebecca Carvalho will present an overview of what the Town’s hiring managers look for during the interview process. The session will ...

Groves now seeking amendment to MZO

By Bill Rea The massive Canadian Tire development in Bolton is still a talking point, but Caledon councillors are having trouble getting the conversation started. ...

Parents and students from St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary School in Bolton were at the intersection of Coleraine Drive and Harvest Moon Drive Tuesday morning, protesting the reduction in busing of students to the school. Photo by Bill Rea

Parents upset that buses not available to some students

By Bill Rea Students having to walk to St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary School in Bolton has been a concern for sometime, and it’s still on ...

Weekend emailing to be reduced at Peel Board

By Bill Rea Some new restrictions are in place on the emails Peel District School Board teachers and staff get from their superiors, but board ...

Kinsmen organize 36th Bolton Terry Fox Run

The 36th annual Terry Fox Run will once again be held in Bolton Sept. 18. The Kinsmen Club of Bolton has been busy getting everything ...

Belfountain Salamander Festival Sept. 24

The Belfountain Salamander Festival celebrates 20 years this month. It will be Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belfountain Conservation Area. Hosted ...

Forest health workshop coming Sept. 17

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will be holding a forest health workshop Sept. 17. It will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CVC’s Forestry ...

Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk in Snell Park

There will be a Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk Sept. 28 in Snell Park. It will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at Snell Park at 1 ...

Fall maintenance going on at CCRW

For the first half of September, maintenance projects will temporarily impact facility use at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. The aquatics ...