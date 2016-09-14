Brampton Fair goes this weekend

September 14, 2016 · 0 Comments
By Bill Rea
The Brampton Fair Grounds are going to be a busy place this weekend as the Peel Agricultural Society presents the 163rd edition of Brampton Fall Fair.
Starting tonight (Thursday), the fair promises a weekend of agricultural competition and informative displays, along with entertainment, food and plenty of fun. There will be displays put on by many organizations in the community, and plenty of vendors. That means there might even be the chance to get a start on Christmas shopping.
Campbell’s Midway will be opening tonight with Toonie Night, with each ride costing just $2. The educational displays will be available for viewing, and there will be Classic Championship Wrestling featuring the Mighty Minis, starting at 7 p.m.
Attractions scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) will include the garden Tractor Pull starting at 6 p.m., and the Holstein Cattle Show will begin at 6:30.
Saturday will be a busy day, with the 4-H Dairy Cattle Show, Poultry Show, horse barrel racing, the Team K9 dog show, etc. Entertainment will be provided by the likes of Mundra School of Dance, River Road Cloggers, Ken Wheatley First Nations Songs and Stories, New Age Country Entertainment line dancing, Chinguacousy Concert Band, Chinguacousy Swing Band, DeVoy Academy of Irish Dance, etc. One of the highlight attractions of the day will be the Demolition Derby, which will start at 7 p.m.
There’s fun and interesting stuff planned for Sunday too, including the Welsh Pony Show, Heavy Horse Show, Light Horse Show, Beef Cattle Show, Pigeon Show, and lots of other events.
For a full list of what’s planned this weekend at the Fair, go to www.bramptonfair.com
The Fair Grounds are at the corner of Heart Lake and Old School Roads in Caledon.
