Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Headwaters Arts Festival

September 14, 2016
Headwaters Arts will be presenting the 20th anniversary Headwaters Arts Festival.
The festival includes the Opening Gala tomorrow (Friday) at 6:30 p.m.; the Juried Art Show and Sale from Sept. 16 until Oct. 10; Authors’ Night Sept. 23; and Monday Night at the Movies Oct. 3. There will also be open studios, workshops, Theatre Orangeville — The Judy Garland Story, the Hills of Erin Studio Tour, the North of 89 Studio Tour and Orangeville Art Group —Harvest of Colour Art Show.
The Juried Art Show and Sale kicks off tomorrow with the Opening Gala Fundraiser and continues with the Annual Show and Sale until Thanksgiving (Oct. 10). Held at the Alton Mill Arts Centre, the show takes over the majority of the main floor of this award-winning renovated building in Alton. Teresa Brownell and Lynda Clare Grant will curate and hang the show. It’s open Wednesdays to Sundays and holiday Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets to the Gala are $50 and are available online, in person at the Headwaters Arts Gallery, or at BookLore and Scotiabank at 97 First St., Orangeville (funds will be matched if purchased through that branch).
The respected panel of jurors include Gary Evans, coordinator of the fine arts program at Georgian College, Barrie; Janna Hiemstra, curator and director of programs at Craft Ontario, Toronto; and Mary Reid, director/curator at Woodstock Art Gallery.
More than 300 works were submitted and 127 were selected representing a wonderful range of media and materials, as well as compelling themes and subject matter. Congratulations to the 83 artists (including 34 Headwaters artists) selected for their excellence in both technique and content.
For a complete list of the artists go to http://headwatersarts.com/juried-art-show-sale/
Booklore presents Authors’ Night Sept. 23 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the historic Orangeville Town Hall Opera House at 87 Broadway. This literary celebration has Nicola Ross moderating a panel discussion with authors Peter Behrens (Carry Me); Camilla Gibb (This is Happy); and Guy Gavriel Kay (Children of Earth and Sky). Kay was also on the first panel of authors 20 years ago. Tickets for this fundraising event are $30 and available on-line, at the Headwaters Arts Gallery and BookLore.
Monday Night at the Movies is hosting a special screening of Harry Benson: Shoot First. See 50 years of history and portraits, including The Beatles, Muhammad Ali, Winston Churchill, Greta Garbo and more. Screening will be at the Galaxy Cinemas, 85 Fifth Ave., Orangeville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film begins at 7. A fundraising event, tickets are $14 and available on-line, at the Headwaters Arts Gallery, BookLore and the Orangeville Visitor Information Centre.
Headwaters Arts is a volunteer-based organization that brings together artists and supporters to promote the development, appreciation and enjoyment of arts in the Hills of the Headwaters region.
For complete festival details go to http://headwatersarts.com/coming-soon-20th-anniversary-of-the-headwaters-arts-festival/
