Cafe Caledon will discuss the need for Canada Post

September 14, 2016 · 0 Comments
Is Canada Post really needed any more?
The issue will be discussed Sept. 21 at Cafe Caledon, held at St. James’ Church in Caledon East. It will run from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and all are invited to attend and to share their thoughts.
Café Caledon takes place in a casual coffeehouse setting with free admission, and snacks and beverages will be available. It meets the third Wednesday of the month.
St. James’ Church is at 6025 Old Church Rd. in Caledon East. There’s lots of parking at the back of the building.
Questions about Café Caledon may be directed to Mark Tiller at 905-584-9635 or mark.cafecaledon@gmail.com
