Uncategorized

Turkey supper coming to Community Kitchen

September 14, 2016   ·   0 Comments

The turkey supper in the Palgrave United Church Community Kitchen is set for Oct. 1.
It will run from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Church at 34 Pine Ave. There will be sittings at 4, 5:45 and 7 p.m.
The local harvest menu will include apple cider, herb roast turkey, apple cranberry stuffing, roast garlic mashed potatoes, maple carrots and parsnips, ontario greens, kaleidoscope slaw, along with apple or pumpkin pie, and fair trade organic coffee or tea.
Tickets can be obtained in advance on line at palgravekitchen.org or Albionhillscommunityfarm.org, or they are available at Forster’s Book Garden, Howard the Butcher Meats and Deli, Bolton Farmers’ Market and Broadway Farm Markets.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Learn what Town looks for when hiring

Caledon Human Resources representative Rebecca Carvalho will present an overview of what the Town’s hiring managers look for during the interview process. The session will ...

Groves now seeking amendment to MZO

By Bill Rea The massive Canadian Tire development in Bolton is still a talking point, but Caledon councillors are having trouble getting the conversation started. ...

Parents and students from St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary School in Bolton were at the intersection of Coleraine Drive and Harvest Moon Drive Tuesday morning, protesting the reduction in busing of students to the school. Photo by Bill Rea

Parents upset that buses not available to some students

By Bill Rea Students having to walk to St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary School in Bolton has been a concern for sometime, and it’s still on ...

Weekend emailing to be reduced at Peel Board

By Bill Rea Some new restrictions are in place on the emails Peel District School Board teachers and staff get from their superiors, but board ...

Kinsmen organize 36th Bolton Terry Fox Run

The 36th annual Terry Fox Run will once again be held in Bolton Sept. 18. The Kinsmen Club of Bolton has been busy getting everything ...

Belfountain Salamander Festival Sept. 24

The Belfountain Salamander Festival celebrates 20 years this month. It will be Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belfountain Conservation Area. Hosted ...

Forest health workshop coming Sept. 17

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will be holding a forest health workshop Sept. 17. It will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CVC’s Forestry ...

Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk in Snell Park

There will be a Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk Sept. 28 in Snell Park. It will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at Snell Park at 1 ...

Fall maintenance going on at CCRW

For the first half of September, maintenance projects will temporarily impact facility use at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. The aquatics ...