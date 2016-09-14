Turkey supper coming to Community Kitchen

September 14, 2016 · 0 Comments
The turkey supper in the Palgrave United Church Community Kitchen is set for Oct. 1.
It will run from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Church at 34 Pine Ave. There will be sittings at 4, 5:45 and 7 p.m.
The local harvest menu will include apple cider, herb roast turkey, apple cranberry stuffing, roast garlic mashed potatoes, maple carrots and parsnips, ontario greens, kaleidoscope slaw, along with apple or pumpkin pie, and fair trade organic coffee or tea.
Tickets can be obtained in advance on line at palgravekitchen.org or Albionhillscommunityfarm.org, or they are available at Forster’s Book Garden, Howard the Butcher Meats and Deli, Bolton Farmers’ Market and Broadway Farm Markets.
