Celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Lorne Scots Regiment at PAMA

September 14, 2016
Discover the stories of the soldiers who served in a local Army regiment over the past 150 years with Service and Remembrance: 150 Years of the Lorne Scots Regiment at Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA).
From defending Canadian borders in the Fenian Raids of 1866, to peacekeeping missions in Afghanistan, soldiers from hometowns in Peel, Dufferin and Halton served the nation as part of the Lorne Scots, one of Canada’s oldest regiments. Weaving together their personal stories, images and artifacts, the exhibit invites all to connect with the human side of military history.
Explore the histories of soldiers from the formation of the regiment, through both World Wars, peacekeeping missions, natural disasters and active service today. The exhibition includes letters sent home to loved ones, diary entries, uniforms and badges and a Second World War document entitled Return to Civil Life. Video displays include footage of Brampton soldiers returning home from war.
PAMA developed this travelling exhibit in partnership with Halton Heritage Services, the Lorne Scots Regimental Museum, and the Lorne Scots (Peel, Dufferin and Halton Regiment). Following the PAMA showing, which opened over the weekend and runs until Jan. 15, the exhibit will travel to other local museums, starting with Halton Regional Museum in February.
Programs and events celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Lorne Scots will include a Reunion Weekend from Sept. 23 to 25. There will be a monument unveiling in Gage Park, Trooping of the Colours Parade in Creditview and Sandalwood Sports Complex, and a dinner gala at the Pearson Convention Centre
Learn more at lornescots.ca/association
Culture Days at PAMA
Enjoy a live performance from members of the Lorne Scots Pipe Band Oct. 1 and 2 from 11 a.m. to noon, and participate in kids’s creative activities and self-guided tours.
Connections Art and Book Club
Discuss the national bestseller, Unflinching: The Making of a Canadian Sniper, by Jody Mitic, Nov. 3 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., followed by a tour of the new exhibition. This is a free event in partnership with the Brampton Library. To register, call 905-793-4636.
Wartime Songs in the Courtroom
Don’t miss singer Heather Brissenden perform toe-tapping, big band tunes Nov. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Stories with the Lorne Scots
Hear the lived experience of volunteers and veterans who have served as part of the Regiment Nov. 20 and 27 from 1 to 5 p.m.
PAMA is a place to explore and learn about Peel Region’s culture and heritage, as well as use conversation, questions and stories to help make new and fascinating connections to the surrounding community.
Operated by the Region of Peel, PAMA is at 9 Wellington St. E. in Brampton. Visit pama.peelregion.ca to learn more.
