Caledon Library to celebrate Love Your Library Month

September 14, 2016   ·   0 Comments

The summer is drawing to a close and the start of another school year means that Caledon Public Library is gearing up for the busiest time of the year.
October is traditionally Love your Library Month, but this year the Caledon Library is also celebrating the Ontario Culture Days with open houses at six of its branches Oct. 1. The following day, they will be participating in Fall Fest at the Albion-Bolton branch, along with community partners, the Town of Caledon Recreation Department and the Caledon Parent Child Centre. There will be free family activities, story times, art exhibits and more.
Throughout the fall, the Library will be offering a wide range of programs and special events for all ages. They have a great lineup of free children and family programs. Story times, discovery clubs and back by popular demand this fall will be Minecraft. There are book clubs for seniors, adults and teens, and a reading buddy program for children to spend time each week reading aloud with a trained buddy.
If you are an inspiring writer, or are a novelist or poet at heart, the Library’s Writers’ Ink is the group for you. With three adult chapters and the Do-Write Club for the younger crowd, this is an opportunity to develop the skills and confidence to pursue writing dreams. They will also be hosting Brian Henry to facilitate a day-long writing workshops for adults entitled How to Get Published: an editor and an agent tell all.
For those interested in catching up to the social media world of today, the Library is offering four free adult workshops that will teach all the skills needed to connect with Skype, have fun with Pinterest, stay in touch with Facebook, and shine with Instagram. To help navigate the new world of digital publishing, the Library is offering a series of workshops on Digital Downloads 101. Participants bring along their own device and learn about downloadable e-books, e-audiobooks and digital newspapers and magazines.
The Library has a special evening planned Oct. 28 at the Alton Mill as they celebrate the creativity of all the aspiring authors and photographers who entered the Click•Create•Celebrate contest this past summer. In addition to announcing the winners, the event will include displays by Read Local Caledon authors, art exhibits, music and refreshments.
This October, the Library will also host two Canadian author visits.
They will welcome award-winning Canadian author Andrew Westoll Oct. 2. He will speak about his national best-selling book, The Chimps of Fauna Sanctuary. This is the only chimp sanctuary in Canada and the story is one not to be missed. Then Oct. 20, Kay O’Neil, author of The Birth of Kerry’s Place, will share her inspirational story of the largest provider of services and support to people with Autism Spectrum Disorder in Canada. Community groups which provide support/services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities will be on hand to answer questions and provide information.
Details of all the Library’s great programs and events can be found on the website at www.caledon.library.on.ca or pick up a copy of the Books and Beyond Newsletter.

