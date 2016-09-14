Uncategorized

FUNDRAISER FOR BETHELL HOSPICE

September 14, 2016   ·   0 Comments

FUNDRAISER FOR BETHELL HOSPICE Fines Ford Lincoln, The Toby Jug and Caledon Hills Brewery combined their efforts Saturday to host a fundraising event for Bethell Hospice. There was also the opportunity to buy tickets for the draw with this 2016 Lincoln MKC SUV as the grand prize. The draw will take place later this month at Bolton Fall Fair. Stephan Riedelsheiner and his son Sebastian of Caledon Hills were flanking Carolyn Banks of The Toby Jug and Jo-Anna Gould of Bethell Hospice. Photo by Bill Rea

Photo by Bill Rea

