Peel offers free confidential paper shredding for food bank donation

The Region of Peel is offering free confidential paper shredding Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 for those who bring in a non-perishable food item for the food bank.
“We are pleased to offer free confidential paper shredding in exchange for a food bank donation,” Mariano Singzon, acting manager of the Region’s Waste Operations, commented. “This helps residents protect their privacy while also helping others in our community as we approach Thanksgiving.”
Residents can take unbound paper, such as taxes, bills, income statements and personal information, to the confidential paper shredding events. They will be held Sept. 24 at the Bolton Community Recycling Centre (CRC) at 109 Industrial Rd. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the Fewster CRC at 1126 Fewster Dr., Mississauga from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Oct. 1 at the Heart Lake CRC at 420 Railside Dr, Brampton from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Regular fees apply to all other items.
While blue and grey boxes, and old green bins, can be returned to the CRCs, there will be no cart exchanges (for garbage, recycling or organics) at any of these events.
