Learn what Town looks for when hiring

September 12, 2016   ·   0 Comments

Caledon Human Resources representative Rebecca Carvalho will present an overview of what the Town’s hiring managers look for during the interview process.
The session will include tips for writing an effective resume and discuss opportunities available in the municipal sector.
This talk is presented by Jobs Caledon, and hosted at Caledon Community Services. It is planned for Thursday (Sept. 15) at the Royal Courtyards, 18 King St. E, Upper Level in Bolton from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
“Job searches are becoming increasingly competitive,” Carvalho acknowledged. “This session will provide some insight into getting ahead of the curve when applying for your dream job!”
As an employee with the Town for more than three years and an industry expert with more than five years HR experience, Carvalho will share “insider” information about the opportunities and the recruitment process.
“The Town of Caledon offers numerous career opportunities within its varied service areas: building and development application approvals, planning policy, parks and recreation, fire and emergency services, licence issuing, road and infrastructure development and maintenance, and bylaw enforcement,” she said.
Be sure not to miss out on this opportunity. Reserve a seat by contacting Jobs Caledon, at 905-584-2300, ext. 200 or jobs@ccs4u.org

