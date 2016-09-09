Bolton doesn’t need more warehouses

September 9, 2016 · 0 Comments
Congratulations Councillor Annette Grove for selecting the most economic solution ($13.78 million) for the Bolton expansion plan (Option 6), versus the Option 3 plan ($95 million).
To select Option 3 is wasteful.
Bolton does not need now or in the next 20 years one square foot of additional warehousing. The plans drawn by the former Bolton planners, whose expertise was designing warehouses and nothing else, should not be used anymore and should be burned. There are dozens of empty warehouses in Bolton and some already have been for years.
I am also happy that Groves is not influenced by Mayor Allan Thompson. Groves believes in transparency, while Thompson’s transparency is as clear as mud, and he has no respect for the rest of the Caledon councillors.
I also hope that the Ontario government will scrap the proposed super highway (estimated at $8 billion) and replace it with a massive public transportation network covering 2,500 square kilometres in order for people to travel to and from work without using their cars.
John van Eeden
Bolton
