Talk of the Town by Mayor Allan Thompson — Town of Caledon to honour its Olympians Sept. 27

September 9, 2016 · 0 Comments
The summer of 2016 will be remembered for the hot and dry weather.
These conditions have made it a tough year for our farming community, so let’s make sure that we continue to support our local farmer’s markets and farm stores.
While we’re talking agriculture, I want to recognize Caledon’s own Natalie Vink, Peel Dufferin Queen of the Furrow and Ashley Harding, Albion and Bolton Fair Ambassador. These two young women are excellent representatives of our communities and I wish them all the best in their upcoming competitions.
August was an exciting month. I attended the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference in Windsor and was proud to be re-elected to the AMO Board of Directors.
As well, August brought us the summer Olympic games and a great chance to cheer on our Canadian and Caledon athletes. Town Council will be honouring our local Olympians Sept. 27 at Town Hall — watch for more information on the Town’s website, social media channels, e-newsletter (sign up today) and newspaper ad. A big shout out to Caledon East resident Andrea Prieur for volunteering in Rio.
Our Paralympic Swim Champion Tess Routliffe will be competing in the Paralympic Games in Rio beginning next week. Go Tess!
My son and daughter are heading back to college and university this month; they’re growing up so fast. I remember when they stood by the road waiting for the bus to pick them up. It’s a good reminder for me that there will be more school buses on the road again. Let’s make sure to give them lots of room and stop when the lights are flashing.
There are lots of events happening in Caledon over the next few months. Enjoy these last few weeks of summer!
