Ottawa Journal by David Tilson MP — Fall fair season is upon us in Dufferin-Caledon

September 9, 2016   ·   0 Comments

The summer is quickly winding down, as we enjoy the last days of warm weather and vacation time with our families.
The leaves will soon be changing and the kids are returning to school for another year. This also means the fall fair season is here. There are many fall fairs to experience here in Dufferin-Caledon over the coming weeks. They’re wonderful outings for all of us in search of old-fashioned family fun close to home.
The first fall fair was the 162nd Annual Orangeville Fall Fair. This fair, organized and operated by the Orangeville Agricultural Society, took place over the weekend at the Orangeville Fairgrounds.
There are two fall fairs to mark on your calendar for the third weekend of September.
The 163rd Annual Brampton Fall Fair will start Sept. 15 and will continue to Sept. 18. The fair is hosted and presented by the Region of Peel Agricultural Society and is held at the Society’s Fairgrounds located at 12942 Heart Lake Rd., Caledon. A wide variety of fun and interesting events and activities can often be found at this fair, including mini tractor pulls; a demolition derby; pigeon and small animal judgings; barrel racing; a dog show; a Midway; vendors; an agricultural education area; livestock shows; home craft exhibits; and much more. For more information, call 905-843-0210 (the office is open Wednesdays) or visit www.bramptonfair.com
The second fair to visit during the weekend of Sept. 16 to 18 is the 149th Annual Shelburne Fall Fair. This fair is hosted by the Shelburne District Agricultural Society and takes place at the Shelburne Fairgrounds. There is something for everyone at this fair, including a demolition derby, extreme lawn tractor races, a car show, a beef cattle show, a horse pulling competition, and many, many exhibits. For more information, call 519-925-0243 or e-mail info@shelburnefair.com
There are also two fairs taking place during the weekend of Sept. 23 to 25. The first is the 144th Annual Grand Valley Fall Fair, which is hosted and presented by the Grand Valley Agricultural Society and takes place at 90 Main St. North, Grand Valley. It promises to be a full schedule with many events and activities, including a children’s pet show, Strawmania!, a horseshoe pitching contest, lawn tractor races, a kiddies’ pedal tractor pull, celebrity chef demonstrations, a heavy horse show, home craft displays, a demolition derby, and much more. For more information, call 519-216-6859 or e-mail gvagsociety@live.com
The second fall fair to visit during the weekend of Sept. 23 to 25 is the 158th Annual Bolton Fall Fair. The fair is hosted and presented by the Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society and takes place at the Albion Bolton Fairgrounds in Bolton. There is a full schedule of events and activities planned for the fair, which include a Midway, exhibits, a bike rally, a demolition derby, a 4-H Dairy Show, a baby show, a car show, farmer Olympics, an arm wrestling competition, pancake breakfast, a parade of tractors, an eating contest, and much more. For more information, call 905-951-6103 or e-mail office@boltonfair.com
I encourage you and your loved ones to go out and explore all of the fairs being presented by the many outstanding and hardworking agricultural societies we have in this riding. It’s a terrific way of kicking off the fall season, as well as to take in and celebrate the local agricultural industry.tilson

