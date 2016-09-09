Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

September 9, 2016 · 0 Comments
By Brenda Alderdice
Rotary Peace Fellowships
Every year, Rotary clubs around the world select up to 100 individuals to receive fully funded fellowships at one of our Peace Centers.
This is known as the Peace Fellowship. These fellowships cover expenses related to study including tuition and fees, room and board, round-trip transportation, and all internship and field-study expenses.
In the 10 years since its inception, there have been 1,400 fellows trained for careers in peace building. Many of them continue on to serve as leaders in national governments, NGOs, the military, law enforcement and international organizations such as the United Nations and the World Bank.
There are two types of fellowships available: Master’s Degree, which offers degree fellowships at premier universities in fields related to peace and conflict prevention/resolution. The Professional Development Certificate fellowship is for experienced professionals working in peace-related fields who want to enhance their professional skills.
Fellows are selected through a globally competitive applications process, based on the applicant’s ability to have a significant, positive impact on the world. The deadline for submitting applications to a local Club is typically in the March to June timeframe. For more information on the process and deadlines for the 2018 application cycle, please visit https://www.rotary.org/myrotary/en/get-involved/exchange-ideas/peace-fellowship-application
