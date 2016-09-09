Sports

Allistion Hornets host annual Junior C tournament

September 9, 2016   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart
The Alliston Junior C Hornets are ready to start the new season beginning with the club’s 10th annual Junior C pre-season tournament.
The tournament draws Junior C teams from around the province who are eager to get their new line-up on the ice in their first competition of the year.
This year’s tournament will showcase 12 teams representing several Ontario Junior C Leagues.
Representing the Georgian Mid-Ontario League are teams from Alliston, Midland, Penetang, Stayner, Schomberg and Huntsville.
The Central Ontario League is represented by Georgina, Uxbridge, and Port Perry. Also entered is a team representing the Barrie Colts.
The tournament features teams playing three games in tournament play with top teams from each division moving into the semi-final round.
The semi-final and final games, if tied, will go on to a five minute three-on-three sudden death overtime period.
If a winner is not decided, a three player shoot-out will take place.
The tournament will get under way tomorrow (Friday) at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre with the first game scheduled between the Hornets and Georgina Ice, at 6 p.m.
Games continued Saturday at 11 a.m. with the last game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The final three games will take place Sunday, with the tournament final scheduled for 3 p.m. in the main arena.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Groves now seeking amendment to MZO

By Bill Rea The massive Canadian Tire development in Bolton is still a talking point, but Caledon councillors are having trouble getting the conversation started. ...

Parents and students from St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary School in Bolton were at the intersection of Coleraine Drive and Harvest Moon Drive Tuesday morning, protesting the reduction in busing of students to the school. Photo by Bill Rea

Parents upset that buses not available to some students

By Bill Rea Students having to walk to St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary School in Bolton has been a concern for sometime, and it’s still on ...

Boogaloo to perform at CrossCurrents

CrossCurrents Caledon will present Glenn Reid and Boogaloo tomorrow (Friday) night. This is one of the best bands Southern Ontario has to offer. Performing acoustically, ...

CCS and OPP taking part in campaign to prevent suicide

Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), and Caledon Community Services (CCS) has announced it is participating wholeheartedly in the Canadian Association for Suicide ...

Groves hosting community meeting

Caledon Councillor Annette Groves will be hosting a community meeting tonight (Thursday). It will be at Rotary Place, behind the Caledon Centre from Recreation and ...

Weekend emailing to be reduced at Peel Board

By Bill Rea Some new restrictions are in place on the emails Peel District School Board teachers and staff get from their superiors, but board ...

Kinsmen organize 36th Bolton Terry Fox Run

The 36th annual Terry Fox Run will once again be held in Bolton Sept. 18. The Kinsmen Club of Bolton has been busy getting everything ...

Belfountain Salamander Festival Sept. 24

The Belfountain Salamander Festival celebrates 20 years this month. It will be Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belfountain Conservation Area. Hosted ...

Forest health workshop coming Sept. 17

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will be holding a forest health workshop Sept. 17. It will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CVC’s Forestry ...

Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk in Snell Park

There will be a Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk Sept. 28 in Snell Park. It will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at Snell Park at 1 ...