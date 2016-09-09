Allistion Hornets host annual Junior C tournament

September 9, 2016 · 0 Comments
By Brian Lockhart
The Alliston Junior C Hornets are ready to start the new season beginning with the club’s 10th annual Junior C pre-season tournament.
The tournament draws Junior C teams from around the province who are eager to get their new line-up on the ice in their first competition of the year.
This year’s tournament will showcase 12 teams representing several Ontario Junior C Leagues.
Representing the Georgian Mid-Ontario League are teams from Alliston, Midland, Penetang, Stayner, Schomberg and Huntsville.
The Central Ontario League is represented by Georgina, Uxbridge, and Port Perry. Also entered is a team representing the Barrie Colts.
The tournament features teams playing three games in tournament play with top teams from each division moving into the semi-final round.
The semi-final and final games, if tied, will go on to a five minute three-on-three sudden death overtime period.
If a winner is not decided, a three player shoot-out will take place.
The tournament will get under way tomorrow (Friday) at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre with the first game scheduled between the Hornets and Georgina Ice, at 6 p.m.
Games continued Saturday at 11 a.m. with the last game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The final three games will take place Sunday, with the tournament final scheduled for 3 p.m. in the main arena.
