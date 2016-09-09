Police wrap up traffic initiative

September 9, 2016 · 0 Comments
From Sept. 2 to 5, members of Caledon OPP participated in a province-wide Traffic Safety Initiative.
Over the course of this initiative, Caledon officers focused their attention on distracted driving, which is one of the “Big 4” causal factors of motor vehicle collisions and injuries sustained from collisions. The “Big 4” offences include impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and seatbelts.
During this initiative, the Caledon detachment laid 310 speeding charges, 18 for distracted driving, 11 for racing and 20 involving seatbelts. As well, there were three people charged with impaired diving, and three others had the licences suspended for being in the warn range. There were 167 other charges laid.
Police remind motorists to always be mindful of their driving behaviour while travelling. Officers value their contribution to building safe communities. Make sure to buckle up, put away distracting electronic devices, watch your speed and don’t drink and drive.
You must be logged in to post a comment.