RCMP holding recruiting event in Newmarket

September 9, 2016   ·   0 Comments

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have been keeping communities safe since 1873.
To do the job, they need police officers from all backgrounds who are physically fit, up for a challenge and ready to make a difference wherever they’re posted.
RCMP opened its Toronto North Detachment in Newmarket 20 years ago. The grand opening was held Sept. 19, 1996 with Commissioner Phillip Murray officiating. To help commemorate the anniversary of this special occasion, “O” Division Recruiting will host a 20th Anniversary/Recruiting Event at the Toronto North Detachment, 345 Harry Walker Parkway South, in Newmarket Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This special event is designed to provide applicants with an opportunity to learn about a career in policing and explore some of the 150 different career specializations offered by RCMP. Speak one-on-one with recruiters. Police officers from various specialized units will be in attendance to showcase the unique policing opportunities available within Ontario.
Attendees will also have a chance to learn about the RCMP fitness test, the Physical Abilities Requirement Evaluation (PARE). PARE demonstrations will take place throughout the day and attendees will have an opportunity to learn what it means to be Fit for Duty. Rocomo, a retired RCMP Musical Ride horse who currently works at the Youthdale Youth at Risk Riding Program, will be on location to help mark this momentous occasion. Light refreshments and anniversary cake will be served.
“To do our job, we need highly motivated team players who possess strong leadership abilities from a wide range of backgrounds,” Constable Stacey Anderson said. “This event is open to anyone who would like to find out more about a career with the RCMP. A uniform with your name on it is waiting for you.”
For more information about a career with RCMP and basic requirements, visit the website at www.rcmpcareers.ca or contact a local recruiting office.

