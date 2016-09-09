Motorcyclist charged with stunt driving

September 9, 2016 · 0 Comments
A 29-year-old man from Wasaga Beach is facing charges after a traffic unit officer from Caledon OPP caught a motorcycle travelling well in excess of the speed limit June 29.
Police report the officer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 10, north of Olde Base Line Road when he spotted a blue Suzuki travelling at 150 km-h in a posted 80 zone.
The man was charged with racing a motor vehicle, using the centre lane improperly passing on the right not in safety, driving to the left of the centre line on a curve and failing to stop for a red light. He received a seven-day licence suspension and his motorcycle was impounded for seven days.
