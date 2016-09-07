Boogaloo to perform at CrossCurrents

September 7, 2016 · 0 Comments
CrossCurrents Caledon will present Glenn Reid and Boogaloo tomorrow (Friday) night.
This is one of the best bands Southern Ontario has to offer. Performing acoustically, they will bring a unique and eclectic repertoire of country, folk and pop that will include both original songs and cover tunes.
Reid writes, sings and plays guitar, and is back by Ken O’Gorman on guitar, Norman Hartshorne on bass and Max Styles (the Kings) on percussion.
CrossCurrents Cafe operates out of Bolton United church, at the corner of King and Nancy Streets (use the side entrance). The doors will open at 7:30 p.m., with the music scheduled to start at 8.
