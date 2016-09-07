Uncategorized

Boogaloo to perform at CrossCurrents

September 7, 2016   ·   0 Comments

CrossCurrents Caledon will present Glenn Reid and Boogaloo tomorrow (Friday) night.
This is one of the best bands Southern Ontario has to offer. Performing acoustically, they will bring a unique and eclectic repertoire of country, folk and pop that will include both original songs and cover tunes.
Reid writes, sings and plays guitar, and is back by Ken O’Gorman on guitar, Norman Hartshorne on bass and Max Styles (the Kings) on percussion.
CrossCurrents Cafe operates out of Bolton United church, at the corner of King and Nancy Streets (use the side entrance). The doors will open at 7:30 p.m., with the music scheduled to start at 8.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

here were plenty of people taking part in good, clean fun, or at least good fun Saturday at Albion Hills Conservation Area. They were taking part in the Mud Heroes event, running an obstacle course filled with lots of mud.

Mud Heroes bring fun to Albion Hills

Debate on Canadian Tire motion was stopped before it started

By Bill Rea Caledon councillors were ready last week to discuss the zoning on the massive Canadian Tire development in Bolton, but the debate was ...

Thompson and Innis get chance to try out hydrogen-powered car

By Bill Rea The presence of hydrogen could cause a lot of concern for some people. That’s been demonstrated locally, with the worries some people ...

Belfountain Salamander Festival Sept. 24

The Belfountain Salamander Festival celebrates 20 years this month. It will be Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belfountain Conservation Area. Hosted ...

Peel Federation of Agriculture marks 75 years

By Bill Rea It was a time to celebrate 75 years of accomplishment. The Peel Federation of Agriculture marked 75 years last Wednesday with food, ...

Forest health workshop coming Sept. 17

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will be holding a forest health workshop Sept. 17. It will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CVC’s Forestry ...

Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk in Snell Park

There will be a Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk Sept. 28 in Snell Park. It will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at Snell Park at 1 ...

Grade 9 students prepare for their transition to high school

Many of the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board’s 7,200 Grade 9 students are currently preparing for their transition to high school by participating in the ...

Fall maintenance going on at CCRW

For the first half of September, maintenance projects will temporarily impact facility use at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. The aquatics ...