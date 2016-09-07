CCS and OPP taking part in campaign to prevent suicide

September 7, 2016 · 0 Comments
Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), and Caledon Community Services (CCS) has announced it is participating wholeheartedly in the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention (CASP) ribbon campaign.
As well, Caledon OPP is getting involved.
The two-toned yellow ribbons have arrived and been assembled. They signify a candle flame. This initiative ties in with WSPD Light a Candle activity, with walks arranged with this theme around the globe. It also reflects the Out of the Darkness into the Light activities that are arranged throughout the year for WSPD.
One in five Canadians suffer from some form of mental health challenges.
Visit a CCS location this week pick up a ribbon to wear this coming Saturday in support of suicide prevention and those suffering from mental health challenges. They are available while quantities last at the following locations: The Exchange, 55 Healey Rd. Bolton; Caledon Community Services/Jobs Caledon,18 King St. East, Bolton Upper Level; and Caledon Specialist Clinic, 18 King St. E., Street Level.
Caledon OPP are acknowledging the day Saturday.
The local police work closely with 24.7 Crisis Support Peel to deliver support to individuals, including those who may have contemplated/attempted suicide or family/friends suffering the devastating effects of a tragic loss.
A page has been created on the Town of Caledon website to make it easier to locate and access the appropriate crisis support that may be required. This page can be located at www.caledon.ca/crisis
Ways to participate include wearing a ribbon, lighting a candle, reaching out on social media or just speaking up.
For more information or if you are in need of assistance, visit www.suicideprevention.ca
You must be logged in to post a comment.