Groves hosting community meeting

September 7, 2016 · 0 Comments
Caledon Councillor Annette Groves will be hosting a community meeting tonight (Thursday).
It will be at Rotary Place, behind the Caledon Centre from Recreation and Wellness, starting at 7 p.m.
“During the election, I made a promise to the residents of Bolton that I would host community meetings to keep them informed on what’s happening in Bolton and to allow for dialogue between ourselves and the residents,” Groves stated. “This is also an opportunity for you to voice any concerns you may have and let us know what we are doing well and what you feel we need to improve upon.”
Groves cited many issues in the community, including youth, growth, intensification, the new Provincial Growth Plan, the GTA West Corridor, Canadian Tire, business retention, etc.
