Clean-up at Newhouse Park

September 7, 2016 · 0 Comments
Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) has announced there will be a watershed-wide clean-up Sept. 24, including one at Newhouse Park in Valleywood.
It will be from 10 a.m. until noon at the park at 16 Cliffview Ct.
Help get rid of plastic bags, bottles, cans and other litter along the trail. Working together, everyone can make a huge impact!
The event is free, but registration is required. It will run rain or shine, so come dressed appropriately. Closed toe shoes are required.
For more information, go to https://trca.ca/event/watershed-wide-cleanup-newhouse-park/?instance_id=833
