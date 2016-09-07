Weekend emailing to be reduced at Peel Board

By Bill Rea Caledon councillors were ready last week to discuss the zoning on the massive Canadian Tire development in Bolton, but the debate was ...

By Bill Rea The presence of hydrogen could cause a lot of concern for some people. That’s been demonstrated locally, with the worries some people ...

The Belfountain Salamander Festival celebrates 20 years this month. It will be Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belfountain Conservation Area. Hosted ...

By Bill Rea It was a time to celebrate 75 years of accomplishment. The Peel Federation of Agriculture marked 75 years last Wednesday with food, ...

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will be holding a forest health workshop Sept. 17. It will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CVC’s Forestry ...

There will be a Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk Sept. 28 in Snell Park. It will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at Snell Park at 1 ...

Many of the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board’s 7,200 Grade 9 students are currently preparing for their transition to high school by participating in the ...

For the first half of September, maintenance projects will temporarily impact facility use at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. The aquatics ...