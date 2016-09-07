Uncategorized

Kinsmen organize 36th Bolton Terry Fox Run

September 7, 2016   ·   0 Comments

The 36th annual Terry Fox Run will once again be held in Bolton Sept. 18.
The Kinsmen Club of Bolton has been busy getting everything in order for another successful run. Close to 100 runners, raising $13,000, participated last year and the goal for this year is to match and improve that effort. The meeting place for all participants will be at the Bolton Kinsmen Centre at 35 Chapel St. After a brief ceremony, the run will officially start at 9 a.m. This year, a one-kilometre run route along the Humber River will be set up. After the runners finish, hamburgers, hot dogs and pop will be served.
Check out www.terryfox.org for pledge forms or contact John Stegeman at boltonkin@gmail.com for more information or to purchase a Terry Fox T-shirt before the run.
The Terry Fox Foundation’s mission is to maintain the vision and principles of Terry Fox while raising money for innovative cancer research.
Terry’s Marathon of Hope was the start of a dream that eventually evolved a successful partnership between The Terry Fox Foundation and the National Cancer Institute of Canada.
Be at the Bolton Kinsmen Centre Sept. 18 to help keep Terry’s dream alive.

Kin Doug Walker, Dean Haig, Paul McLoughlin, Kin Liane Pucci and Life Member Joe Luschak getting ready for the 2016 Bolton Terry Fox Run.

Kin Doug Walker, Dean Haig, Paul McLoughlin, Kin Liane Pucci and Life Member Joe Luschak getting ready for the 2016 Bolton Terry Fox Run.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

here were plenty of people taking part in good, clean fun, or at least good fun Saturday at Albion Hills Conservation Area. They were taking part in the Mud Heroes event, running an obstacle course filled with lots of mud.

Mud Heroes bring fun to Albion Hills

Debate on Canadian Tire motion was stopped before it started

By Bill Rea Caledon councillors were ready last week to discuss the zoning on the massive Canadian Tire development in Bolton, but the debate was ...

Thompson and Innis get chance to try out hydrogen-powered car

By Bill Rea The presence of hydrogen could cause a lot of concern for some people. That’s been demonstrated locally, with the worries some people ...

Belfountain Salamander Festival Sept. 24

The Belfountain Salamander Festival celebrates 20 years this month. It will be Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belfountain Conservation Area. Hosted ...

Peel Federation of Agriculture marks 75 years

By Bill Rea It was a time to celebrate 75 years of accomplishment. The Peel Federation of Agriculture marked 75 years last Wednesday with food, ...

Forest health workshop coming Sept. 17

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will be holding a forest health workshop Sept. 17. It will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CVC’s Forestry ...

Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk in Snell Park

There will be a Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk Sept. 28 in Snell Park. It will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at Snell Park at 1 ...

Grade 9 students prepare for their transition to high school

Many of the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board’s 7,200 Grade 9 students are currently preparing for their transition to high school by participating in the ...

Fall maintenance going on at CCRW

For the first half of September, maintenance projects will temporarily impact facility use at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. The aquatics ...