Kinsmen organize 36th Bolton Terry Fox Run

The 36th annual Terry Fox Run will once again be held in Bolton Sept. 18.
The Kinsmen Club of Bolton has been busy getting everything in order for another successful run. Close to 100 runners, raising $13,000, participated last year and the goal for this year is to match and improve that effort. The meeting place for all participants will be at the Bolton Kinsmen Centre at 35 Chapel St. After a brief ceremony, the run will officially start at 9 a.m. This year, a one-kilometre run route along the Humber River will be set up. After the runners finish, hamburgers, hot dogs and pop will be served.
Check out www.terryfox.org for pledge forms or contact John Stegeman at boltonkin@gmail.com for more information or to purchase a Terry Fox T-shirt before the run.
The Terry Fox Foundation’s mission is to maintain the vision and principles of Terry Fox while raising money for innovative cancer research.
Terry’s Marathon of Hope was the start of a dream that eventually evolved a successful partnership between The Terry Fox Foundation and the National Cancer Institute of Canada.
Be at the Bolton Kinsmen Centre Sept. 18 to help keep Terry’s dream alive.
