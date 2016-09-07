CPCC fall registration next week

September 7, 2016 · 0 Comments
Sign up next week for the fall programs at Caledon Parent-Child Centre (CPCC).
Registration will be from Sept. 12 to 17.
Register for free, interactive infant/toddler development programs, such Toddler Time, Play and Learn, School Here I Come and Math is Everywhere.
Based on registration volume and space limitations, a lottery system may be used to determine participation.
For more information on the fall schedule, including detailed program descriptions and registration guidelines, visit www.cp-cc.org or call 905-857-0090. To register, call CPCC at 905-857-0090 or drop in during family time drop-in times. For detailed program information, visit www.cp-cc.org
