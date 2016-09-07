Wedding open house at Terra Cotta Conservation Area

September 7, 2016 · 0 Comments
Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will be holding a free wedding open house Sept. 17 at Terra Cotta Conservation Area.
It will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Take a trip to the park and see how to add a touch of green to the special day with help from CVC. Learn how to host a wedding in one of CVC’s parks and connect with local vendors who can help with planning all the details to make the wedding a success.
Learn more about CVC’s green wedding packages available for Terra Cotta, Belfountain and Island Lake Conservation Areas.
Natural spaces can be the most romantic places to say “I do.”
