CERC holds their Wine Pairing
September 7, 2016 ·
0 Comments
There was lots of wine and food a jazz recently at Glen Eagle Golf Club as the Caledon East Revitalization Committee hosted their first Wine Pairing and Jazz event. The Tyler Viaene Quartet were providing the jazz music. The group consisted of Tyler Viaene, Alfie Vienneau, Andy Scott and Ben Duff.
Dawn Scaccia from New York (left), her sister Danita Taccogna of Caledon (right) and Kris Passera of Bolton (middle) were sampling a Spanish sparkling wine accompanied by PEI Malpaque oysters.
Photos by Bill Rea