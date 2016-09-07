Uncategorized

Library running Click, Create, Celebrate

September 7, 2016   ·   0 Comments

Caledon Public Library’s Click•Create•Celebrate contest deadline is fast approaching.
Entries must be submitted by email by Sept. 10.
These library contests celebrate aspiring authors, poets and photographers of all ages in the Caledon community.
Click•Create•Celebrate covers a host of categories. They include writing contests, such as Adult Short Story for ages 18 and older, Elizabeth Scavetta Memorial Teen Short Story for ages 12 to 17, Children’s Short Story for ages six to 12, Adult Poetry for ages 18 and older and Young Adult Poetry for ages 12 to 17. For those keen on picture taking, the photography contest has three categories for adults, teens and children.
Monetary prizes are awarded in all categories and winners will be announced at a special awards presentation to take place at the Alton Mill Arts Centre in late October. As an even greater incentive, all winning entries will be professionally published in a book unveiled at the awards presentation.
Those interested in submitting an entry can pick up a copy of the Click•Create•Celebrate guidelines at any branch of Caledon Public Library. Visit CPL online at www.caledon.library.on.ca or call any branch for more details.

