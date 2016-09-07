BOLTON RESIDENT WINS NATIONAL CONTEST
Bolton resident Christina Vincent said she and he husband are planning trip to Disney World next year to mark their fifth anniversary. Those are the plans for the $2,500 travel voucher she received recently after winning a national contest held by Liberty Tax. The contest, which is run with Sell-Off Vacations, has been going about four years. There are only two winners from across the country. On hand for the presentation were Tax Preparer Jane Blenkara, Liberty Macsott Leafy and Wayne Blackmere, franchise owner in Bolton and Orangeville. “We’re thrilled that someone local has won,” Blackmere remarked. “Congratulations Christina, and I hope you have a great trip.”
Photo by Bill Rea