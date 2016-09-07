Uncategorized

BOLTON RESIDENT WINS NATIONAL CONTEST

September 7, 2016   ·   0 Comments

BOLTON RESIDENT WINS NATIONAL CONTEST Bolton resident Christina Vincent said she and he husband are planning trip to Disney World next year to mark their fifth anniversary. Those are the plans for the $2,500 travel voucher she received recently after winning a national contest held by Liberty Tax. The contest, which is run with Sell-Off Vacations, has been going about four years. There are only two winners from across the country. On hand for the presentation were Tax Preparer Jane Blenkara, Liberty Macsott Leafy and Wayne Blackmere, franchise owner in Bolton and Orangeville. “We’re thrilled that someone local has won,” Blackmere remarked. “Congratulations Christina, and I hope you have a great trip.” Photo by Bill Rea

Bolton resident Christina Vincent said she and he husband are planning trip to Disney World next year to mark their fifth anniversary. Those are the plans for the $2,500 travel voucher she received recently after winning a national contest held by Liberty Tax. The contest, which is run with Sell-Off Vacations, has been going about four years. There are only two winners from across the country. On hand for the presentation were Tax Preparer Jane Blenkara, Liberty Macsott Leafy and Wayne Blackmere, franchise owner in Bolton and Orangeville. “We’re thrilled that someone local has won,” Blackmere remarked. “Congratulations Christina, and I hope you have a great trip.”
Photo by Bill Rea

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

here were plenty of people taking part in good, clean fun, or at least good fun Saturday at Albion Hills Conservation Area. They were taking part in the Mud Heroes event, running an obstacle course filled with lots of mud.

Mud Heroes bring fun to Albion Hills

Debate on Canadian Tire motion was stopped before it started

By Bill Rea Caledon councillors were ready last week to discuss the zoning on the massive Canadian Tire development in Bolton, but the debate was ...

Thompson and Innis get chance to try out hydrogen-powered car

By Bill Rea The presence of hydrogen could cause a lot of concern for some people. That’s been demonstrated locally, with the worries some people ...

Belfountain Salamander Festival Sept. 24

The Belfountain Salamander Festival celebrates 20 years this month. It will be Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belfountain Conservation Area. Hosted ...

Peel Federation of Agriculture marks 75 years

By Bill Rea It was a time to celebrate 75 years of accomplishment. The Peel Federation of Agriculture marked 75 years last Wednesday with food, ...

Forest health workshop coming Sept. 17

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will be holding a forest health workshop Sept. 17. It will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CVC’s Forestry ...

Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk in Snell Park

There will be a Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk Sept. 28 in Snell Park. It will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at Snell Park at 1 ...

Grade 9 students prepare for their transition to high school

Many of the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board’s 7,200 Grade 9 students are currently preparing for their transition to high school by participating in the ...

Fall maintenance going on at CCRW

For the first half of September, maintenance projects will temporarily impact facility use at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. The aquatics ...