Uncategorized

Acton farmer is protecting grassland birds with CVC

September 7, 2016   ·   0 Comments

An Acton farmer, Geoff Maltby, marked the start of the hay harvest July 15.
Maltby is participating in Credit Valley Conservation’s (CVC) Bird-Friendly Certified Hay (BFCH) program, where he agreed to delay the date he cuts hay to protect grassland birds.
Grassland birds, such as bobolink and the eastern meadowlark, breed and make their nests on the ground in grasslands. In the last 10 years, bobolink and eastern meadowlark have experienced population declines of 33 per cent and 25 per cent respectively due to the loss of natural grassland habitat.
Late cut hay fields provide suitable alternative habitat for grassland birds.
“Farmers are key partners in conservation.” said CVC Deputy CAO and Director of Watershed Transformation Mike Puddister. “The Bird-Friendly Certified Hay program exemplifies how the farm community is making a real difference in the recovery of grassland birds.”
“Since the program began in 2013, over 164 bobolink and eastern meadowlark have been found using the Bird-Friendly Certified Hay fields,” he added.
Maltby became involved in the BFCH program when it first started three years ago. He currently has 10 acres enrolled in the program.
“It doesn’t make much difference to me to delay cutting my hay field, but for grassland birds, it means they survive,” he observed. “I can give you a dozen reasons why to grow bird-friendly certified hay, but not one reason why not.”
Being a part of the program made sense for Maltby because he was motivated to protect grassland birds on his farm and by the quality of hay produced to feed his own horses. It was a natural extension to his farming operations and stewardship ethic.
“Farmers participating in the BFCH program are showing that environmental protection and farming are mutually beneficial,” CVC’s Agricultural Extension Program Coordinator Mark Eastman commented.
Hay growers can connect to hay purchasers, such as the growing local equine community, to sell this niche product on the program’s online marketplace www.birdfriendlyhay.ca
Learn more about growing, selling or purchasing BFCH by contacting Eastman at 1-800-668-5557, ext. 430 or www.birdfriendlyhay.ca

Geoff Maltby, Acton farmer participating in the Bird-Friendly Certified Hay program.

Geoff Maltby, Acton farmer participating in the Bird-Friendly Certified Hay program.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

here were plenty of people taking part in good, clean fun, or at least good fun Saturday at Albion Hills Conservation Area. They were taking part in the Mud Heroes event, running an obstacle course filled with lots of mud.

Mud Heroes bring fun to Albion Hills

Debate on Canadian Tire motion was stopped before it started

By Bill Rea Caledon councillors were ready last week to discuss the zoning on the massive Canadian Tire development in Bolton, but the debate was ...

Thompson and Innis get chance to try out hydrogen-powered car

By Bill Rea The presence of hydrogen could cause a lot of concern for some people. That’s been demonstrated locally, with the worries some people ...

Belfountain Salamander Festival Sept. 24

The Belfountain Salamander Festival celebrates 20 years this month. It will be Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belfountain Conservation Area. Hosted ...

Peel Federation of Agriculture marks 75 years

By Bill Rea It was a time to celebrate 75 years of accomplishment. The Peel Federation of Agriculture marked 75 years last Wednesday with food, ...

Forest health workshop coming Sept. 17

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will be holding a forest health workshop Sept. 17. It will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CVC’s Forestry ...

Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk in Snell Park

There will be a Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk Sept. 28 in Snell Park. It will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at Snell Park at 1 ...

Grade 9 students prepare for their transition to high school

Many of the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board’s 7,200 Grade 9 students are currently preparing for their transition to high school by participating in the ...

Fall maintenance going on at CCRW

For the first half of September, maintenance projects will temporarily impact facility use at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. The aquatics ...