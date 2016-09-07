Gazebo at North Hill a monument to 50 years of Kinsmen service

September 7, 2016 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
It was a hot, sunny, day for Bolton Braves house league recently, and parents and players alike were looking for shade and refreshment at North Hill Park.
Thanks to the Bolton Kinsmen, Bolton Rotary, and the Town of Caledon, they found it at the facility’s new gazebo centerpiece.
The project was a large undertaking to commemorate the Kinsmen’s 50 years in the Bolton community.
“Just over 50 years ago, a group of young men here in Bolton decided to form a service club for projects to serve the community’s greatest needs, said Kin Joe Luschak. “In March of 1964, the Kinsmen Club of Bolton was chartered.”
Shortly after the club’s beginnings, the Kinsmen pledged $25,000 toward the building of the community centre, now known as the Don Sheardown Memorial Arena, built to commemorate Canada’s centennial in 1967.
Over the course of the next 50 years, the club has purchased a new ambulance for the town, the original Zamboni for the arena, the original lights at North Hill, and numerous donations to charities, sports groups, while supporting other groups in Bolton.
The club has donated more than $150,000 to Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Foundation over the years.
The gazebo is the latest philanthropic venture of the club, featuring built-in benches as well as a roof for shade. It’s colourful and attractive at the centre of the park.
“As we began to approach our 50th year, we tried to think of something we could do to commemorate our contribution to the Town and community,” Luschak said. “In discussion with the Braves, Town, and the Rotary Club of Bolton, it was decided this pavilion would make an excellent addition to this facility.”
“We’re extremely proud of this much-needed facility.”
“We want to thank the Kinsmen for building this beautiful shelter,” said Bolton Braves President Michael Ortolan. “It’s already being used today and I’m sure it will continue to be used a lot in the future.”
