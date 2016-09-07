Uncategorized

Gazebo at North Hill a monument to 50 years of Kinsmen service

September 7, 2016   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
It was a hot, sunny, day for Bolton Braves house league recently, and parents and players alike were looking for shade and refreshment at North Hill Park.
Thanks to the Bolton Kinsmen, Bolton Rotary, and the Town of Caledon, they found it at the facility’s new gazebo centerpiece.
The project was a large undertaking to commemorate the Kinsmen’s 50 years in the Bolton community.
“Just over 50 years ago, a group of young men here in Bolton decided to form a service club for projects to serve the community’s greatest needs, said Kin Joe Luschak. “In March of 1964, the Kinsmen Club of Bolton was chartered.”
Shortly after the club’s beginnings, the Kinsmen pledged $25,000 toward the building of the community centre, now known as the Don Sheardown Memorial Arena, built to commemorate Canada’s centennial in 1967.
Over the course of the next 50 years, the club has purchased a new ambulance for the town, the original Zamboni for the arena, the original lights at North Hill, and numerous donations to charities, sports groups, while supporting other groups in Bolton.
The club has donated more than $150,000 to Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Foundation over the years.
The gazebo is the latest philanthropic venture of the club, featuring built-in benches as well as a roof for shade. It’s colourful and attractive at the centre of the park.
“As we began to approach our 50th year, we tried to think of something we could do to commemorate our contribution to the Town and community,” Luschak said. “In discussion with the Braves, Town, and the Rotary Club of Bolton, it was decided this pavilion would make an excellent addition to this facility.”
“We’re extremely proud of this much-needed facility.”
“We want to thank the Kinsmen for building this beautiful shelter,” said Bolton Braves President Michael Ortolan. “It’s already being used today and I’m sure it will continue to be used a lot in the future.”

Kin Doug Walker, Robert Ward, Gord Kenmire, John Stegeman, Paul McLoughlin, Robert Smith and Joe Luschak were on hand for the recent unveiling of the new gazebo. Photo by Jake Courtepatte

Kin Doug Walker, Robert Ward, Gord Kenmire, John Stegeman, Paul McLoughlin, Robert Smith and Joe Luschak were on hand for the recent unveiling of the new gazebo.
Photo by Jake Courtepatte

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

here were plenty of people taking part in good, clean fun, or at least good fun Saturday at Albion Hills Conservation Area. They were taking part in the Mud Heroes event, running an obstacle course filled with lots of mud.

Mud Heroes bring fun to Albion Hills

Debate on Canadian Tire motion was stopped before it started

By Bill Rea Caledon councillors were ready last week to discuss the zoning on the massive Canadian Tire development in Bolton, but the debate was ...

Thompson and Innis get chance to try out hydrogen-powered car

By Bill Rea The presence of hydrogen could cause a lot of concern for some people. That’s been demonstrated locally, with the worries some people ...

Belfountain Salamander Festival Sept. 24

The Belfountain Salamander Festival celebrates 20 years this month. It will be Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belfountain Conservation Area. Hosted ...

Peel Federation of Agriculture marks 75 years

By Bill Rea It was a time to celebrate 75 years of accomplishment. The Peel Federation of Agriculture marked 75 years last Wednesday with food, ...

Forest health workshop coming Sept. 17

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will be holding a forest health workshop Sept. 17. It will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CVC’s Forestry ...

Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk in Snell Park

There will be a Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk Sept. 28 in Snell Park. It will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at Snell Park at 1 ...

Grade 9 students prepare for their transition to high school

Many of the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board’s 7,200 Grade 9 students are currently preparing for their transition to high school by participating in the ...

Fall maintenance going on at CCRW

For the first half of September, maintenance projects will temporarily impact facility use at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. The aquatics ...