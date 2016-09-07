Compliments to the BIA special event

September 7, 2016 · 0 Comments
The live musical entertainment at the Bolton Business improvement Area (BIA)’s recent Special Event Saturday was most enjoyable and a welcome compliment to our weekly downtown Farmers Market.
A great many folks were drawn to the band stand and I applaud the BIA for providing this exciting musical experience and the sheltered seating under their shady tent.
The BIA’s Special Event Saturdays, with parking, music and merchant specials, has the potential to become an important community attraction. I invite everyone to come to the market, participate in the special events and while there, take advantage of the nearby shady walking paths along the historic Humber River.
Jerry Gorman,
Bolton
