Headline News

Mud Heroes bring fun to Albion Hills

September 1, 2016   ·   0 Comments

here were plenty of people taking part in good, clean fun, or at least good fun Saturday at Albion Hills Conservation Area. They were taking part in the Mud Heroes event, running an obstacle course filled with lots of mud.
here were plenty of people taking part in good, clean fun, or at least good fun Saturday at Albion Hills Conservation Area. They were taking part in the Mud Heroes event, running an obstacle course filled with lots of mud.

There were plenty of people taking part in good, clean fun, or at least good fun Saturday at Albion Hills Conservation Area. They were taking part in the Mud Heroes event, running an obstacle course filled with lots of mud.

There was no shortage of mud to be found Saturday at Albion Hills Conservation Area, or people ready to make their way through it, as Mud Heroes made their annual stop in the area, raising money for Camp Oochigeas, a privately funded camp for children affected by childhood cancer. There were walls for people to get over on the course.

There was no shortage of mud to be found Saturday at Albion Hills Conservation Area, or people ready to make their way through it, as Mud Heroes made their annual stop in the area, raising money for Camp Oochigeas, a privately funded camp for children affected by childhood cancer. There were walls for people to get over on the course.

The course included lots of obstacles for participants to get through, including these tubes, and look at what was waiting for them.

The course included lots of obstacles for participants to get through, including these tubes, and look at what was waiting for them.

Participants had to drag themselves through some of the obstacles, like this one.

Participants had to drag themselves through some of the obstacles, like this one.

There was some very muddy water waiting for people at the bottom of this slide. Photos by Bill Rea

There was some very muddy water waiting for people at the bottom of this slide.
Photos by Bill Rea

Town of Caledon staff members Sandra Dolson, Sandra Sharpe and Mary Nordstorm joined Councillors Jennifer Innis and Johanna Downey in the mud. Submitted photo

Town of Caledon staff members Sandra Dolson, Sandra Sharpe and Mary Nordstorm joined Councillors Jennifer Innis and Johanna Downey in the mud.
Submitted photo

Those taking part in the Mud Heroes event had to run, or walk, between the obstacles.

Those taking part in the Mud Heroes event had to run, or walk, between the obstacles.

There were opportunities to wash up a bit on the course, but there were lots of other chances to get dirty again.

There were opportunities to wash up a bit on the course, but there were lots of other chances to get dirty again.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

here were plenty of people taking part in good, clean fun, or at least good fun Saturday at Albion Hills Conservation Area. They were taking part in the Mud Heroes event, running an obstacle course filled with lots of mud.

Mud Heroes bring fun to Albion Hills

Debate on Canadian Tire motion was stopped before it started

By Bill Rea Caledon councillors were ready last week to discuss the zoning on the massive Canadian Tire development in Bolton, but the debate was ...

Thompson and Innis get chance to try out hydrogen-powered car

By Bill Rea The presence of hydrogen could cause a lot of concern for some people. That’s been demonstrated locally, with the worries some people ...

Belfountain Salamander Festival Sept. 24

The Belfountain Salamander Festival celebrates 20 years this month. It will be Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belfountain Conservation Area. Hosted ...

Peel Federation of Agriculture marks 75 years

By Bill Rea It was a time to celebrate 75 years of accomplishment. The Peel Federation of Agriculture marked 75 years last Wednesday with food, ...

Forest health workshop coming Sept. 17

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will be holding a forest health workshop Sept. 17. It will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CVC’s Forestry ...

Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk in Snell Park

There will be a Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk Sept. 28 in Snell Park. It will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at Snell Park at 1 ...

Grade 9 students prepare for their transition to high school

Many of the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board’s 7,200 Grade 9 students are currently preparing for their transition to high school by participating in the ...

Fall maintenance going on at CCRW

For the first half of September, maintenance projects will temporarily impact facility use at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. The aquatics ...