Mud Heroes bring fun to Albion Hills
September 1, 2016 ·
There were plenty of people taking part in good, clean fun, or at least good fun Saturday at Albion Hills Conservation Area. They were taking part in the Mud Heroes event, running an obstacle course filled with lots of mud.
There was no shortage of mud to be found Saturday at Albion Hills Conservation Area, or people ready to make their way through it, as Mud Heroes made their annual stop in the area, raising money for Camp Oochigeas, a privately funded camp for children affected by childhood cancer. There were walls for people to get over on the course.
The course included lots of obstacles for participants to get through, including these tubes, and look at what was waiting for them.
Participants had to drag themselves through some of the obstacles, like this one.
There was some very muddy water waiting for people at the bottom of this slide.
Photos by Bill Rea
Town of Caledon staff members Sandra Dolson, Sandra Sharpe and Mary Nordstorm joined Councillors Jennifer Innis and Johanna Downey in the mud.
Submitted photo
Those taking part in the Mud Heroes event had to run, or walk, between the obstacles.
There were opportunities to wash up a bit on the course, but there were lots of other chances to get dirty again.