Belfountain Salamander Festival Sept. 24

September 1, 2016 · 0 Comments
The Belfountain Salamander Festival celebrates 20 years this month.
It will be Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belfountain Conservation Area.
Hosted by the Belfountain Community Organization in partnership with the Credit Valley Conservation, this event will once again foster community spirit with live music, vendors, a silent auction and delicious food sourced locally, featuring a favourite — the Belfountain Inn’s squash soup.
Events will include an interactive display of live animals with Creature Quest. Visit to park to see the Jefferson salamander.
