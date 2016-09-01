Uncategorized

Peel Federation of Agriculture marks 75 years

September 1, 2016   ·   0 Comments

By Bill Rea
It was a time to celebrate 75 years of accomplishment.
The Peel Federation of Agriculture marked 75 years last Wednesday with food, fellowship and inspirational comments.
Brampton Councillor Michael Palleschi, representing Peel Regional Chair Frank Dale, observed they were celebrating 75 years of advocacy and support for farm owners.
“The agricultural industry continues to play a key role in our economy,” he remarked, as he congratulated the Federation members for the continued dedication and service.
Mayor Allan Thompson, himself a former president of the Federation (2001-02), pointed out it was formed during the Second World War.
“At that point in time, the farmers left here had to feed the world, especially the soldiers overseas,” he observed.
Thompson added a lot of people don’t realize the Federation is like a Chamber of Commerce, protecting the line that produces the food that feeds everyone.
“I think that’s something we cannot lose,” he commented.
There were also some inspirational words from Author and playwright Dan Needles.
Needles, who is known as the playwright behind the Wingfield Series, delivered a number of humorous anecdotes in his comments.
“We’re celebrating tonight what’s going right in agriculture.” he said.

Mayor Allan Thompson made a presentation to Federation President Keith Garbutt on behalf of the Town at last Wednesday's celebration.

Mayor Allan Thompson made a presentation to Federation President Keith Garbutt on behalf of the Town at last Wednesday’s celebration.

Caledon Fair Junior Ambassador Samantha Intranuovo was representing the Caledon Agricultural Society.

Caledon Fair Junior Ambassador Samantha Intranuovo was representing the Caledon Agricultural Society.

Peel 4-H Ambassador Nicole French was on hand at last week's celebration.

Peel 4-H Ambassador Nicole French was on hand at last week’s celebration.

Author and playwright Dan Needles was the keynote speaker for the evening.

Author and playwright Dan Needles was the keynote speaker for the evening.

Ontario Federation of Agriculture Vice-President Keith Currie was representing the provincial organization.

Ontario Federation of Agriculture Vice-President Keith Currie was representing the provincial organization.

Queen of the Furrow Natalie Vink brought greetings from the Peel-Dufferin Plowmen's Association.

Queen of the Furrow Natalie Vink brought greetings from the Peel-Dufferin Plowmen’s Association.

Brampton Councillor Michael Palleschi was representing Regional Chair Frank Dale as he presented a certificate to Federation President Keith Garbutt.

Brampton Councillor Michael Palleschi was representing Regional Chair Frank Dale as he presented a certificate to Federation President Keith Garbutt.

