Forest health workshop coming Sept. 17

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will be holding a forest health workshop Sept. 17.
It will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CVC’s Forestry Operations Centre, at 15526 Heart Lake Rd., north of Olde Base Line Road.
Learn how to protect and manage a forest. Hear the latest on forest health issues, including invasive plants, common tree pests and disease, emerging forest health concerns and more from CVC’s forestry specialists and guest experts. In the afternoon they’ll assess and learn about forest health first-hand as they explore the CVC forest on site.
The cost is $10, plus HST. A light lunch and refreshments are included.
Preference will be given to participants owning property within the Credit River watershed. Others are welcome as space allows.
To register online, go to www.creditvalleyca.ca/event/forest-health-workshop/
