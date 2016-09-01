Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk in Snell Park

September 1, 2016 · 0 Comments
There will be a Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk Sept. 28 in Snell Park.
It will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at Snell Park at 1 Enoch St., in the area of Kennedy and Mayfield Roads.
Interested in getting to know other families? Families are invited to join in this walk and explore nature in the Etobicoke Creek Valleylands. It will go rain or shine, so participants are asked to dress for the weather and wear closed-toe, sturdy footwear.
For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/parents-n-tots-nature-walk-tickets-27293371208?aff=eac2
