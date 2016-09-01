Grade 9 students prepare for their transition to high school

September 1, 2016 · 0 Comments
Many of the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board’s 7,200 Grade 9 students are currently preparing for their transition to high school by participating in the board’s Get Ready! for Secondary School and Link Crew transition programs, among others.
Link Crew gives Grade 9 students an early opportunity to connect with a senior student (Link Leader) in their school; someone they can feel comfortable speaking with regarding transitioning to Grade 9. The Get Ready! for Secondary School program, which is a joint project between the board’s Program and Continuing Education Departments, blends 25 hours of literacy and numeracy-focused instruction with secondary school readiness activities that help welcome and prepare students for their secondary school experience.
“Ensuring the success of students as they transition from elementary to secondary school is one of the key strategies of the board’s Student Success Program,” said Carmel Murphy, principal of Secondary Program and Student Success. “These transition programs provide students with opportunities to feel welcome, make connections, and develop relationships with other students and Senior Peer Leaders. Students get the opportunity to learn about their secondary school, teachers and their own personal learning styles before attending classes in September.”
Grade 9 students are participating in a variety of activities during their transition program, including school tours, information sessions, motivational speakers, orientation games, picnics and barbecues. Link Crew and the Get Ready for Secondary programs both ease the Grade 8-to-9 transition for students and parents alike, as their confidence, comfort level, and awareness of secondary programs and pathways are significantly amplified before they enter secondary school.
For more information, students and parents/guardians should visit their school website.
You must be logged in to post a comment.