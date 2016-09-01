Uncategorized

Grade 9 students prepare for their transition to high school

September 1, 2016   ·   0 Comments

Many of the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board’s 7,200 Grade 9 students are currently preparing for their transition to high school by participating in the board’s Get Ready! for Secondary School and Link Crew transition programs, among others.
Link Crew gives Grade 9 students an early opportunity to connect with a senior student (Link Leader) in their school; someone they can feel comfortable speaking with regarding transitioning to Grade 9. The Get Ready! for Secondary School program, which is a joint project between the board’s Program and Continuing Education Departments, blends 25 hours of literacy and numeracy-focused instruction with secondary school readiness activities that help welcome and prepare students for their secondary school experience.
“Ensuring the success of students as they transition from elementary to secondary school is one of the key strategies of the board’s Student Success Program,” said Carmel Murphy, principal of Secondary Program and Student Success. “These transition programs provide students with opportunities to feel welcome, make connections, and develop relationships with other students and Senior Peer Leaders. Students get the opportunity to learn about their secondary school, teachers and their own personal learning styles before attending classes in September.”
Grade 9 students are participating in a variety of activities during their transition program, including school tours, information sessions, motivational speakers, orientation games, picnics and barbecues. Link Crew and the Get Ready for Secondary programs both ease the Grade 8-to-9 transition for students and parents alike, as their confidence, comfort level, and awareness of secondary programs and pathways are significantly amplified before they enter secondary school.
For more information, students and parents/guardians should visit their school website.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Various concerts at Belfountain Music Festival Last week saw a wide variety of concerts as part of the annual Belfountain Music Festival, presented by the Belfountain Heritage Society. Friday evening’s feature was a performance by the Glenellen String Quartet, which was joined by Tova Rosenberg (second from right). The Quartet, consists of Julia McFarlane and Amanda Lee on violins, Pamela Bettger on viola and Monica Fedrigo on cello.

Various concerts at Belfountain Music Festival

Council wants briefing on Badlands accessibility

By Bill Rea Caledon’s Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC) has serval items of input to offer regarding the Cheltenham Badlands, but Caledon councillors are not yet ...

Dufferin-Peel offers iFun Orientation Program for newcomer secondary students

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board will hold an iFun Orientation Program today (Thursday) at six secondary schools in Mississauga and Brampton. The one-day school-based ...

Car and driver’s licence fees up next week

By Bill Rea Drivers and vehicle owners who have a birthday coming up can look forward to a present from the Provincial government, and it’s ...

Fall maintenance going on at CCRW

For the first half of September, maintenance projects will temporarily impact facility use at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. The aquatics ...

PERFORMING FRIDAY AT CROSSCURRENTS

Thompson elected to AMO board of directors

At the annual conference of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), which took place last week in Toronto, Mayor Allan Thompson was re-elected to ...

Young Rider Orientation Day reinforces school bus safety for new students and their families

​A free Young Rider Orientation Day Aug. 27 will help new students feel more comfortable taking the school bus. This year, approximately 62,000 Peel District ...

Community Events

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27 The Bolton Business improvement Area (BIA) is holding its Special Event Saturday, it being the fourth Saturday of the month. There will ...