The Brampton Flight Centre (BFC) and Great War Flying Museum (GWFM) are hosting their annual open house and fly-in Sept. 11.
It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brampton-Caledon Airport.
This popular event brings together Canada’s rich aviation history and the Caledon community in a day of enjoyment and education. Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson will take part in this year’s event, which will include:
• Tours of the Great War Flying Museum and its priceless collection of combat aircraft and memorabilia.
• Hourly fly-bys and military re-enactments of First World War replica fighter biplanes and triplanes.
• BFC airport tours.
• Information about professional flight-training programs and camps for kids.
• Redbird simulator, classic and antique aircraft.
• Demonstrations on how to build and restore airplanes from the Recreational Aircraft Association.
• Cadets from the 892 Snowy Owl Cadet Squadron.
• Plane rides over Caledon’s spectacular scenery.
• A barbecue and live entertainment.
Everyone is welcome, with special activities for kids such as face painting, trackless train rides, balloon animal making, photo booth and live birds of prey. Spiderman and Ironman will also make a special appearance.
Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. Proceeds go toward the Great War Flying Museum, a charitable organization and the only museum of its kind in Canada.
To learn about the Brampton Flight Centre, visit bramptonflightcentre.com or call 905-838-1400, ext. 333. For more information about the Great War Flying Museum, visit greatwarflyingmuseum.com
Celebrating 70 years, the Brampton Flight Centre is owned and operated by the Brampton Flying Club, a not-for-profit organization. The Club was formed in 1946 and relocated to Caledon in 1969. The Flight Centre is an internationally recognized flight-training school and produces many of Canada’s top pilots.
