Uncategorized

Celebrating 70 years — Brampton Flight Centre hosts annual open house and fly-in

August 31, 2016   ·   0 Comments

The Brampton Flight Centre (BFC) and Great War Flying Museum (GWFM) are hosting their annual open house and fly-in Sept. 11.
It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brampton-Caledon Airport.
This popular event brings together Canada’s rich aviation history and the Caledon community in a day of enjoyment and education. Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson will take part in this year’s event, which will include:
• Tours of the Great War Flying Museum and its priceless collection of combat aircraft and memorabilia.
• Hourly fly-bys and military re-enactments of First World War replica fighter biplanes and triplanes.
• BFC airport tours.
• Information about professional flight-training programs and camps for kids.
• Redbird simulator, classic and antique aircraft.
• Demonstrations on how to build and restore airplanes from the Recreational Aircraft Association.
• Cadets from the 892 Snowy Owl Cadet Squadron.
• Plane rides over Caledon’s spectacular scenery.
• A barbecue and live entertainment.
Everyone is welcome, with special activities for kids such as face painting, trackless train rides, balloon animal making, photo booth and live birds of prey. Spiderman and Ironman will also make a special appearance.
Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. Proceeds go toward the Great War Flying Museum, a charitable organization and the only museum of its kind in Canada.
To learn about the Brampton Flight Centre, visit bramptonflightcentre.com or call 905-838-1400, ext. 333. For more information about the Great War Flying Museum, visit greatwarflyingmuseum.com
Celebrating 70 years, the Brampton Flight Centre is owned and operated by the Brampton Flying Club, a not-for-profit organization. The Club was formed in 1946 and relocated to Caledon in 1969. The Flight Centre is an internationally recognized flight-training school and produces many of Canada’s top pilots.

The open house and fly-in will include military re-enactments with First World War replica aircraft. Submitted photo

The open house and fly-in will include military re-enactments with First World War replica aircraft.
Submitted photo

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Various concerts at Belfountain Music Festival Last week saw a wide variety of concerts as part of the annual Belfountain Music Festival, presented by the Belfountain Heritage Society. Friday evening’s feature was a performance by the Glenellen String Quartet, which was joined by Tova Rosenberg (second from right). The Quartet, consists of Julia McFarlane and Amanda Lee on violins, Pamela Bettger on viola and Monica Fedrigo on cello.

Various concerts at Belfountain Music Festival

Council wants briefing on Badlands accessibility

By Bill Rea Caledon’s Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC) has serval items of input to offer regarding the Cheltenham Badlands, but Caledon councillors are not yet ...

Dufferin-Peel offers iFun Orientation Program for newcomer secondary students

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board will hold an iFun Orientation Program today (Thursday) at six secondary schools in Mississauga and Brampton. The one-day school-based ...

Car and driver’s licence fees up next week

By Bill Rea Drivers and vehicle owners who have a birthday coming up can look forward to a present from the Provincial government, and it’s ...

Fall maintenance going on at CCRW

For the first half of September, maintenance projects will temporarily impact facility use at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. The aquatics ...

PERFORMING FRIDAY AT CROSSCURRENTS

Thompson elected to AMO board of directors

At the annual conference of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), which took place last week in Toronto, Mayor Allan Thompson was re-elected to ...

Young Rider Orientation Day reinforces school bus safety for new students and their families

​A free Young Rider Orientation Day Aug. 27 will help new students feel more comfortable taking the school bus. This year, approximately 62,000 Peel District ...

Community Events

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27 The Bolton Business improvement Area (BIA) is holding its Special Event Saturday, it being the fourth Saturday of the month. There will ...