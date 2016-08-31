Welcoming new minister

August 31, 2016 · 0 Comments
Caledon East United Church will be holding a welcome service Sept. 11 for their new minister.
The service will start at 10 a.m. and will be led by the new minister, Rev. Ross Leckie. The choir will be led by Anne Kozluk. There will also be a children’s program (Scripture Stories for Children aged three and older) during the chuch service.
After the service, all are invited to Friendship Hall for special frozen treats with toppings, coffee, cookies and conversation.
Caledon East United Church is at 6046 Old Church Rd. in Caledon East.
Call 905-584-9974 for more information.
