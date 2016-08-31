Community tree planting Oct. 15

August 31, 2016 · 0 Comments
The Bolton North Hill Park Community Tree Planting will take place Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon.
It will go rain or shine. Volunteers are needed to plant native trees and shrubs in the North Hill Park. This is a family-friendly event and youth of all ages are welcome. Come prepared with closed-toed waterproof footwear. Organizers will supply gloves, tools, treats and refreshments (provided by Tim Hortons and MARS Canada).
Park in the rear parking lot of the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness.
This event will be co-sponsored by Toronto and Region Conservation (TRCA), Town of Caledon, Bolton and District Horticultural Society (BDHS) and Bolton Girl Guides.
For further information, contact Richard Hunt at rich.hunt@sympatico.ca or 905-857-3228.
You must be logged in to post a comment.