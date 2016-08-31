Uncategorized

PAMA greets fall with live theatre and local stories

August 31, 2016   ·   0 Comments

Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) launches new exhibitions this month, celebrating 150 years of the Lorne Scots Regiment and a fascinating archives mini-exhibit about Messages and Media: Two Centuries of Correspondence in Peel.
September is Literacy Month, so come out as PAMA welcomes Apple Fun Puppetry to the Family Art and Stories Program. From the Historic Mystery Theatre in the Courthouse, to the new PAMA Tots program, they have something for the very young and the young at heart.
New Exhibits
Service and Remembrance: 150 Years of the Lorne Scots Regiment will run from Sept. 10 to Jan. 15.
Who are the men and women who serve in the Lorne Scots? As the Lorne Scots Regiment celebrates 150 years of military history, discover how this history ties together between generations of soldiers, their families and our community.
As one of the oldest military units in Canada, the Lorne Scots have served in major conflicts, peacekeeping missions, natural disaster assistance programs and community events. Join the journey through establishment, training and service. Pause, remember and reflect on what it means to serve your country.
Messages and Media: Two Centuries of Correspondence in Peel will open in September.
This mini-exhibit explores how written communication has been shaped by changing technology. Historical documents and artifacts will be on display, and will include 19th century “cross-written” letters and wax seals, elaborate greeting cards and letterhead, and telegrams and telegraphic equipment. ​Come and learn about how people exchanged messages, from the days of the early post office to the rise of telecommunications.
Celebrate Literacy Month in Peel
Family Art and Stories will be Sept. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Join puppeteer Mike Harding from Apple Fun Puppetry as he performs a puppet show followed by a puppet making activity. Family Art and Stories is a monthly program at PAMA, bringing stories to life through art and inspires lifelong learning at the same time. Each month features a different story and art project. Pre-registration is required.
New Programs and Events
Historic Mystery Theatre in the Courtroom will take place Sept 22, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Sept 24, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 1 to 2 p.m., 3 to 4 p.m. and 8 to 9 p.m.; and Sept 25, from 1 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.
Put your detective cap and help solve the mystery of Catherine’s Creed. Examine the evidence and decipher clues in the fabulous historic setting of the 1867 Peel County Court House. Each show seats 30 people.
The cost is $12.75 for adult members and $15 for non-members, and $8.50 for teen members and $10 for non-members.
Looking for a special date night? The Sept. 24 evening performance (8 to 9 p.m.) is a 19 and older event. Enjoy a post-show wine and hors d’oeuvre hour in PAMA’s Historic Council Chambers. The cost is $40 per person with 15 per cent off for members. Tickets can be purchased online at pama.peelregion.ca, by phone at 905-791-4055 or in person at PAMA at 9 Wellington St. E., in Brampton.
PAMA Tots
Have a newborn younger than one year and looking to get out of the house? Explore arts, culture, story and songs while visiting PAMA. It’s free for a limited time. Pre-registration is required. This program is brought by PAMA and the Early Literacy Team from the Region of Peel. Free with admission (pre-registration is required for each date).
It will be Wednesday mornings from Sept. 28 to Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Continuing Favourites
Knit@PAMA goes Thursday evenings, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Drumming Circle with Peel Aboriginal Network (PAN) is set for Sept. 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Family Art and Yoga takes place Sept. 10 and 24, from 2 to 3:30 p.m
PAMA is a place to explore and learn about Peel Region’s culture and heritage, as well as use conversation, questions and stories to help make new and fascinating connections to the surrounding community.
Operated by the Region of Peel, PAMA is at 9 Wellington St. E. in Brampton. Visit pama.peelregion.ca to learn more.

