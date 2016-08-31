Uncategorized

Get registered for fall early learning at CPCC

August 31, 2016   ·   0 Comments

The official wind down to summer has begun and that means back to school for children everywhere.
At Caledon Parent-Child Centre/Ontario Early Years Centre (CPCC/OEYC), parents and caregivers with young children can take part in a wide variety of free early learning programs and activities.
The years from birth to age six are the most influential in a child’s development and set the stage for great behaviour and healthy growth. At CPCC, families with young children can take part in a variety of free early learning programs and activities geared to setting the stage for lifelong learning. Parents and caregivers may also get helpful information about their child’s development and about services to support that development. Be sure to register for their fall session of programs the week of Sept. 12 to 17.
This fall’s schedule of parenting and infant development programs includes You and Your Baby, Baby Playtime and Infant Mother Goose. Preschool and early learning programs will also be offered, including a Family Literacy Program, as well as favourites like Toddler Time, Play and Learn, School Here I Come and Math is Everywhere. Based on registration volume and space limitations, a lottery system may be used to determine participation. For more information on the fall schedule, including detailed program descriptions and registration guidelines, visit www.cp-cc.org or call 905-857-0090.
Family Time drop-in is open five days a week and programs are also being offered at the Cheltenham and Caledon East locations. Note that the Centre will be closed from Sept 6 to 9 for fall program planning, but will be open Sept. 10 for Family Time Drop In.
CPCC/OEYC is a non-profit community service organization that provides support, resources and education that strengthens families and promotes the optimal development of children. Parents and caregivers with young children can access a variety of free child development programs, family support services and helpful information on parenting.

