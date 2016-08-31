Uncategorized

SCHOOL BUS ORIENTATION SESSION

August 31, 2016

With school about to start for another year, it was time Saturday to give some of the younger folks a taste of what it's like to take the school bus every day. Student Transportation of Peel Region (STOPR) held a series of orientation sessions throughout the region, including one at Humberview Secondary School in Bolton. Dylan Testa, 3, of Valleywood and his sister Brooklyn, 5, were among those taking a ride to get used to the experience. Photo by Bill Rea

With school about to start for another year, it was time Saturday to give some of the younger folks a taste of what it’s like to take the school bus every day. Student Transportation of Peel Region (STOPR) held a series of orientation sessions throughout the region, including one at Humberview Secondary School in Bolton. Dylan Testa, 3, of Valleywood and his sister Brooklyn, 5, were among those taking a ride to get used to the experience.
Photo by Bill Rea

