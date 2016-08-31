Region partners with Salvation Army

August 31, 2016 · 0 Comments
Peel Region recently launched a new partnership with The Salvation Army Thrift Store by opening Donor Welcome Centres at four of the Region’s Community Recycling Centres (CRCs).
“We are delighted to be launching this partnership with The Salvation Army Thrift Store,” Peel’s Director of Waste Management Norm Lee said. “The Salvation Army Thrift Store is already very active in our community in facilitating reuse, and supporting community initiatives, but its reuse work with the Region of Peel will also help us meet the Region’s 75 per cent waste diversion goal.”
The Salvation Army Thrift Store Donor Welcome Centres are now accepting donations at the following Peel CRCs: Brampton CRC, at 395 Chrysler Dr.; Heart Lake CRC, at 420 Railside Dr.; Battleford CRC, at 2255 Battleford Rd. in Mississauga; and Fewster CRC, at 1126 Fewster Dr.
These centres accept accessories, antiques and collectibles, books and media, eye glasses, furniture, gently-used clothing, household items, plumbing fixtures, power equipment, shoes, small appliances, sports equipment, tools, shop equipment and toys.
The Salvation Army Thrift Store is a national, charitable organization that operates 106 Canadian stores, including four in Peel. In 2015-16, they diverted 68.8 million pounds of gently used clothing and household items nationally from Canadian landfills. Visit thriftstore.ca for information on The Salvation Army Thrift Store.
