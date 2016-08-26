Senior Brewers holding on against Reds in GTBL playoffs

August 26, 2016 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The Bolton Brewers are looking to book a spot in the Greater Toronto Baseball League final weekend after tying the Thornhill Reds in their best-of-three series Sunday.
Bolton avenged a heartbreaking loss in the first game, where they saw a two-run lead fade away in the ninth inning at Thornhill’s Bishop’s Cross Park Saturday.
Taking an early 3-0 lead, Bolton starting pitcher Trent Barwick was able to take a one-run game right into the final frame.
Mitch Sadofsky tied the game with just one swing, sending a two-run shot over the wall. Barwick perhaps showed some fatigue when three batters later Thornhill’s Argenis Paz put the Reds on top for good with a two-run home run of his own.
Sunday saw the action head to Bolton’s North Hill Park for the second game of the series, a do-or-die scenario for the Brewers. Powering to an early 6-0 lead, opening with a four-run first inning, the Brewers rode a shutout into the fifth.
There the Reds put up a four-run inning of their own, tying the game in the top of the sixth.
Thornhill almost completed a tremendous comeback, but Bolton would not make the same mistake twice, scoring in each consecutive inning.
Alex Lojko earned the decision in a 9-7 win, while Nick Boyd earned the save.
The game was the first Bolton victory over Thornhill all season.
The third game was scheduled for last Wednesday evening (following press-time) on Thornhill’s diamond. The winner will earn a place in the final-four weekend tournament, set for this weekend in Pickering.
The Leaside Leafs are already in, having clinched first place in the regular season standings and earning a bye. The East York Bulldogs are also through, sweeping the last place Martingrove Sox in two games, 5-3 and 9-0.
Pickering and Newmarket are still battling it out, with Pickering leading the series 1-0.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.gtbl.ca
