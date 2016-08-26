Sports

Senior Brewers holding on against Reds in GTBL playoffs

August 26, 2016   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
The Bolton Brewers are looking to book a spot in the Greater Toronto Baseball League final weekend after tying the Thornhill Reds in their best-of-three series Sunday.
Bolton avenged a heartbreaking loss in the first game, where they saw a two-run lead fade away in the ninth inning at Thornhill’s Bishop’s Cross Park Saturday.
Taking an early 3-0 lead, Bolton starting pitcher Trent Barwick was able to take a one-run game right into the final frame.
Mitch Sadofsky tied the game with just one swing, sending a two-run shot over the wall. Barwick perhaps showed some fatigue when three batters later Thornhill’s Argenis Paz put the Reds on top for good with a two-run home run of his own.
Sunday saw the action head to Bolton’s North Hill Park for the second game of the series, a do-or-die scenario for the Brewers. Powering to an early 6-0 lead, opening with a four-run first inning, the Brewers rode a shutout into the fifth.
There the Reds put up a four-run inning of their own, tying the game in the top of the sixth.
Thornhill almost completed a tremendous comeback, but Bolton would not make the same mistake twice, scoring in each consecutive inning.
Alex Lojko earned the decision in a 9-7 win, while Nick Boyd earned the save.
The game was the first Bolton victory over Thornhill all season.
The third game was scheduled for last Wednesday evening (following press-time) on Thornhill’s diamond. The winner will earn a place in the final-four weekend tournament, set for this weekend in Pickering.
The Leaside Leafs are already in, having clinched first place in the regular season standings and earning a bye. The East York Bulldogs are also through, sweeping the last place Martingrove Sox in two games, 5-3 and 9-0.
Pickering and Newmarket are still battling it out, with Pickering leading the series 1-0.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.gtbl.ca

Trent Barwick throws out a pitch in the Bolton Brewers’ playoff opener against the Thornhill Reds Saturday. The two teams are tied 1-1 in a best-of-three series. Photo by Jake Courtepatte

Trent Barwick throws out a pitch in the Bolton Brewers’ playoff opener against the Thornhill Reds Saturday. The two teams are tied 1-1 in a best-of-three series.
Photo by Jake Courtepatte

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Various concerts at Belfountain Music Festival Last week saw a wide variety of concerts as part of the annual Belfountain Music Festival, presented by the Belfountain Heritage Society. Friday evening’s feature was a performance by the Glenellen String Quartet, which was joined by Tova Rosenberg (second from right). The Quartet, consists of Julia McFarlane and Amanda Lee on violins, Pamela Bettger on viola and Monica Fedrigo on cello.

Various concerts at Belfountain Music Festival

Council wants briefing on Badlands accessibility

By Bill Rea Caledon’s Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC) has serval items of input to offer regarding the Cheltenham Badlands, but Caledon councillors are not yet ...

Dufferin-Peel offers iFun Orientation Program for newcomer secondary students

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board will hold an iFun Orientation Program today (Thursday) at six secondary schools in Mississauga and Brampton. The one-day school-based ...

Car and driver’s licence fees up next week

By Bill Rea Drivers and vehicle owners who have a birthday coming up can look forward to a present from the Provincial government, and it’s ...

Fall maintenance going on at CCRW

For the first half of September, maintenance projects will temporarily impact facility use at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. The aquatics ...

PERFORMING FRIDAY AT CROSSCURRENTS

Thompson elected to AMO board of directors

At the annual conference of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), which took place last week in Toronto, Mayor Allan Thompson was re-elected to ...

Young Rider Orientation Day reinforces school bus safety for new students and their families

​A free Young Rider Orientation Day Aug. 27 will help new students feel more comfortable taking the school bus. This year, approximately 62,000 Peel District ...

Community Events

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27 The Bolton Business improvement Area (BIA) is holding its Special Event Saturday, it being the fourth Saturday of the month. There will ...