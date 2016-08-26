Sports

Schomberg’s Lamaze returns to Olympic podium

August 26, 2016   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
After eight years, and with a different stallion, Eric Lamaze has recaptured the connection he shared with Hickstead in earning Olympic bronze with Fine Lady 5.
One of the most accomplished rider/horse connections in Canadian equestrian history, Lamaze rode Hickstead to a gold in individual jumping and a silver in team jumping in Beijing in 2008, and earning a World Equestrian Games bronze in 2010.
Hickstead collapsed and died in competition the following November in Italy, and Lamaze opted to ride the nine-year old Derly Chin De Muze in London in 2012.
“I never thought this would happen again,” Lamaze told the Canadian Press after his third place finish in the individual jumping event in Rio. “There were times when I was not sure if I wanted to keep going. But this makes it all worth it.”
It wasn’t until Rio in 2016 that he recaptured the magic he had with Hickstead with Fine Lady 5.
The pair was not docked a penalty through the three qualifying rounds and two final rounds, with Fine Lady 5 the only horse not to knock a rail to the ground in all five rounds.
Two other pairs had penalty-free final rounds, sending the riders into a jump-off. Great Britain’s Nick Skelton led off with another perfect round, posting a quick time of 42.82 seconds as well.
Swiss rider Steve Guardat followed, hitting one rail in a time of 43.08. Two other rides followed suit, both with misses.
“I knew what I had to do and even if I was unlucky and we had a fence down, I knew there was still a spot open if we were fast with a fault for a medal,” said Lamaze.
The pair sped through the course, clocking a time of 42.09 with just one miss, earning the third place on the podium.
“I think the Olympics is one of the most difficult things that we come across in our sport and I think we all tried our hardest to do the best that we can,” said Lamaze. “We really appreciate what the horses do for us, and for me, this little mare was jumping her heart out all week long and she continued until the end.”
“So many things have to go right to be here with a medal around my neck. We saw a lot of great horses and great riders have some misfortune,” he later said. “I think you really need good luck all the way. You need your horse to stay healthy and it’s never a predictable thing.”
The 48-year old Lamaze is now Canada’s most decorated Olympic equestrian with three medals.
“I think in our sport, mostly all of us go to a show every week. There’s always a major Grand Prix. But in my experience, people quickly forget what you’ve won when it comes down to Grand Prix. But an Olympic medalist stays with you forever.”

Eric Lamaze took the bronze medal in individual show jumping in Rio Friday. Photo courtesy of the Canadian Olympic Committee

Eric Lamaze took the bronze medal in individual show jumping in Rio Friday.
Photo courtesy of the Canadian Olympic Committee

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Various concerts at Belfountain Music Festival Last week saw a wide variety of concerts as part of the annual Belfountain Music Festival, presented by the Belfountain Heritage Society. Friday evening’s feature was a performance by the Glenellen String Quartet, which was joined by Tova Rosenberg (second from right). The Quartet, consists of Julia McFarlane and Amanda Lee on violins, Pamela Bettger on viola and Monica Fedrigo on cello.

Various concerts at Belfountain Music Festival

Council wants briefing on Badlands accessibility

By Bill Rea Caledon’s Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC) has serval items of input to offer regarding the Cheltenham Badlands, but Caledon councillors are not yet ...

Dufferin-Peel offers iFun Orientation Program for newcomer secondary students

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board will hold an iFun Orientation Program today (Thursday) at six secondary schools in Mississauga and Brampton. The one-day school-based ...

Car and driver’s licence fees up next week

By Bill Rea Drivers and vehicle owners who have a birthday coming up can look forward to a present from the Provincial government, and it’s ...

Fall maintenance going on at CCRW

For the first half of September, maintenance projects will temporarily impact facility use at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. The aquatics ...

PERFORMING FRIDAY AT CROSSCURRENTS

Thompson elected to AMO board of directors

At the annual conference of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), which took place last week in Toronto, Mayor Allan Thompson was re-elected to ...

Young Rider Orientation Day reinforces school bus safety for new students and their families

​A free Young Rider Orientation Day Aug. 27 will help new students feel more comfortable taking the school bus. This year, approximately 62,000 Peel District ...

Community Events

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27 The Bolton Business improvement Area (BIA) is holding its Special Event Saturday, it being the fourth Saturday of the month. There will ...