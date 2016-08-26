Sports

Caledon Hills Racing — Off the line and on the podium

August 26, 2016   ·   0 Comments

Caledon Hills Racing (CHR) is off to a brilliant start in their first season representing the local Headwaters region at Ontario Cup races, recreational events and charity rides.
Their competitive highlights so far include:
• top 10 finish, Calabogie Classic Road Race.
• third place, Springbank Road Race.
• first (E4) and second (M3), KW Classic Road Race.
• third place, Epic 8 Hour MTB, Mansfield.
• third place, Highland Nordic MTB.
• two CHR riders in the top 20 of Ontario Cycling Association’s overall standings (July 2016).
“To have top 10 finishes in every race you enter is a notable accomplishment for any team, but especially so for a team in its first season riding together,” said CHR Coach Sean Bechtel. “I think it shows there is a lot of passionate riders in Caledon and great promise for this team’s future.”
Still ahead for the squad this season is more racing, and a commitment to their Caledon community by way of an ambitious fundraising campaign in support of Headwaters Health Centre — Tour de Headwaters.
“The support we’re receiving from the Caledon Hills Racing team is exactly the type of involvement we rely on to not only make our event a success, but to ensure Headwaters Health Centre remains a best-in-class health facility available in our community,” said Nicole Hand, annual giving manager for Headwaters Health Foundation.
Coached by Sean Bechtel, the 2016 CHR riders are Scott Beffort, Dino Berno, Stephen Brown, Don Coats, William Dainty, Scott Dennison, Tim Dingwall, Mark Foullong, Adam Fournier, Hugh Hill, Harold Kaiser, Gary McNally, Rod Nicholle, Jim Schaefer, Sandy Schaefer, Jeff Wheller, Chris Wright and Jeff Wright. Membership is not limited and the team looks forward to growing their roster.
Caledon Hills Racing is grateful for the ongoing commitment of current sponsors Sirius XM, Calder Engineering, Caledon Hills Cycling, Canadian Tire, Colony Ford Lincoln, Creemore Springs, Digica Solutions, Dufferin Family Chiropractic, Fionn MacCool’s, Peter Andrew Photography, Remax — Lee Hill, Town of Caledon and True North Marketing Communications.

