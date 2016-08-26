Bethell Hospice hike continues in Bolton

August 26, 2016 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The sun was shining in Bolton for part two of the annual Hike for Bethell Hospice recently, one week after hundreds gathered in the rain in Inglewood for the first hike.
Around 100 participants gathered at Dick’s Dam Park to take part in both a balloon release event and the hike itself, giving the foundation an extra boost to help bring its lofty goal to fruition.
As in the Inglewood hike, participants were treated to a barbecue lunch, free refreshments and face painting.
With a goal of $130,000 raised from this year’s event, the foundation was less than $5,000 short after the walk. As the only residential hospice serving Caledon, Brampton and Dufferin County, the funds go toward hospice palliative care in the community.
2016 is an especially memorable year for the hospice, as they celebrate 25 years in the community.
